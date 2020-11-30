Chipotle Tests Smoked Brisket In Select Markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is testing Smoked Brisket at 64 restaurants throughout Cincinnati and part of Sacramento, California. Chipotle's latest protein features smoked beef brisket that is seasoned with a special spice blend, seared on the grill every day, and finished with a sauce made with Mexican peppers.

"We're thrilled to offer a new, responsibly-sourced brisket that tastes terrific and meets our industry leading Food with Integrity standards," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The richness of our real Smoked Brisket recipe delivers a craveable new flavor to our guests as we continue to innovate across our menu."



Chipotle is leveraging its stage-gate process to listen, test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy. In 2019 and 2020, three Chipotle menu items, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco, successfully completed the stage-gate process and were rolled out on a national scale. In July, Chipotle announced it is testing Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice at restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin, in addition to a digital-only quesadilla in Cleveland and Indianapolis. The company also introduced new certified organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas, and Teas from farmer-founded Tractor Beverage Co. across all U.S. restaurants in late July.



Brisket will be available for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and contactless delivery orders at participating locations for a limited time.

