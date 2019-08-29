Chipotle To Offer BOGO For Customers Sporting Youth Soccer Jerseys To Kick Off Youth Soccer Month

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that it's hosting a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) entrée or kid's meal for in-restaurant diners wearing a youth soccer jersey, during Labor Day weekend. Chipotle, the official restaurant partner of US Youth Soccer and exclusive presenting sponsor of the US Youth Soccer Presidents Cup, is committed to helping young athletes create healthy habits with its real food.

Chipotle is making the offer in support of US Youth Soccer's celebration of Youth Soccer Month, September. Chipotle showed soccer support in June when it announced its limited time digital-exclusive menu featuring the orders of all-star players and US Youth Soccer alums, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle. Additionally, men's soccer star Sebastian Lletget shared, "I eat Chipotle all the time" as part of his real ingredients for success.

"We love that Chipotle's real food feeds real athletes at all different levels – whether that's a professional international tournament or at a youth game," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle.

The BOGO deal can be applied to entrées as well as kid's meals, and is limited to one free item per jersey; each free item requires purchase of an entrée item or kid's meal of equal or greater value for up to ten free menu items per eligible transaction per visit.

The BOGO offer is valid for any guest wearing a youth soccer jersey while ordering in-restaurant in the US only beginning Saturday, 8/31/19 through Monday, 9/2/19. It is available for in-restaurant orders only and is not valid for online, mobile or catering. The BOGO is available in conjunction with a Chipotle Rewards redemption, but cannot otherwise be combined with other offers or promotions. The offer is also void where prohibited and additional restrictions may apply.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

