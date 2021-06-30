Chipotle To Offer "Friends BOGO" Nationwide As Part Of The National Month Of Action For Vaccinations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will offer buy-one, get-one free entrees in-restaurant on Tuesday, July 6 from 3pm to close at participating U.S. locations. Since friends give friends free Chipotle, fans simply need to say "Friends BOGO" at the cashier to redeem one free entrée with the purchase of another entrée. The offer will support the White House's ongoing initiative to get more Americans vaccinated this summer.

In support of the White House’s ongoing initiative to get more Americans vaccinated this summer, Chipotle is offering offer buy-one, get-one free entrees in-restaurant on Tuesday, July 6 from 3pm to close at participating U.S. locations.

For an entire list of incentives offered by brands to reward vaccination as a part of the White House's National Month of Action, fans can visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/incentives.html.

"As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

In advance of Independence Day, Chipotle is supporting Folds of Honor through its round up for real change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Guests can round up their change to the next highest dollar amount starting July 1 through July 14 to support Folds of Honor, which funds $5,000 college scholarships to families of America's fallen and disabled service-members. Folds of Honor has awarded 29,000 total scholarships in all 50 states since its founding in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, an Iraq War Veteran. The program's scholarships primarily go to high school seniors across the country.

"Friends BOGO" valid July 6, 2021 only, from 3:00PM local time to close at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States, for a single free entrée with purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. Additional cost for guacamole, queso blanco, extra protein or other premium add-ons. Limit two free items per customer and transaction; each free item requires a purchase. In-restaurant orders only; not valid for online or mobile app orders. Must request redemption by saying "Friends BOGO." Not to be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply, void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Founded in 1993, Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.chipotle.com

