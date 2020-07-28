Chipotle Unlocks Free Guac for Chipotle Rewards Members on National Avocado Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will offer Chipotle Rewards members the opportunity to top off any entrée with free guac to celebrate National Avocado Day on July 31. Chipotle's 15 million Rewards members will receive the free guac offer in their Chipotle Rewards wallet on July 31, and non-members can join Chipotle Rewards (www.chipotle.com/order/rewards) by July 30 to receive the offer.

Chipotle fans can win free guac for a year by texting 888-222 and correctly guessing the secret password for one of six Chipotle Rewards accounts pre-loaded with 52 free guac rewards. The brand is also offering Chipotle Rewards members the opportunity to top off any entrée with free guac on July 31, National Avocado Day.

"National Avocado Day has become a holiday synonymous with Chipotle's fresh, hand-mashed guac without the extra cost," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "This year, guac once again isn't extra on Avocado Day and we're giving fans a chance to guess their way to free guac for an entire year."

Unlock the Guac Challenge

Chipotle has created six Chipotle Rewards accounts, one for each ingredient in its guac recipe, pre-loaded with one year of free guac offers, and the brand will challenge fans to guess the unique password for each account. Guac connoisseurs can enter the Unlock the Guac challenge by texting their password guesses to 888-222. If a fan can crack the code and correctly guess a password for a username shared by Chipotle on social, they will win full ownership of the Chipotle Rewards account and 52 free guac rewards. On July 29 and 30, Chipotle will share clues for the secret passwords across its social channels.

For more information on the Unlock the Guac challenge, fans can follow:

Chipotle's Obsession with Avocados

For restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Europe, Chipotle purchases approximately 4 million cases of avocados per year, equivalent to more than 90 million pounds of fruit for its coveted guac. The brand's 2019 National Avocado Day offer resulted in Chipotle's biggest guac day in history, with over 802,000 sides of guac served.

Chipotle Rewards

In addition to topping off their entrée with free guac on National Avocado Day, Chipotle Rewards members earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Launched in March 2019, Chipotle Rewards is one of the fastest growing restaurant loyalty programs of all time with 15 million members to-date.

Free guac offer valid in one transaction only, at participating U.S. Chipotle restaurants, from date offer is added to Rewards account through August 2, 2020 (which may be later than 7/31), for one free topping of guacamole on each of up to 99 regular-priced entrée items purchased in a single transaction when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or online at Chipotle.com. Redemption is subject to availability. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Not valid on catering or orders on third party delivery platforms. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account will be required to redeem the Reward and may take up to two days to be added to the account. Must be applied at checkout in order to redeem. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. Full Chipotle Rewards program terms: chipotle.com/rewards-terms.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Promotion consists of six (6) "Guessing Periods" occurring between 7/29/2020 at 8:00 am PT and 7/30/2020 at 11:59 pm PT. Guessing periods will be announced on the @Chipotle Instagram account during the Promotion Period. To enter, send text message with a password guess to 888-2222 during one of the Guessing Periods. Normal text and data rates may apply. See Official Rules at www.chipotle.com/avocadoday for how to enter, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, odds and complete details. Many will enter, only six (6) prizes are available. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 91,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

