Chipotle Unveils A Cozy Capsule Of Holiday Goods

Chipotle Hoodies

Chipotle Joggers

Chipotle Thermal Beanies

Chipotle Pajama Set

These new threads are the perfect items to lounge in as fans enjoy their favorite Chipotle meals, which might be different than last year.

"Given all we've been through in 2020, this new line of Goods is the perfect way to do more of what we did best this year – staying inside and getting comfortable," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We saw similar trends in our food as well, as digital orders have grown by more than 200% and our customers have eaten more 'comfort' foods with steak, burritos and Queso Blanco seeing major gains in 2020."

Fans can also grab Chipotle's 2020 wrapping kit featuring three different Chipotle-themed wrapping paper designs to add a fresh touch to all their holiday gifts:

All profits from the Holiday Goods collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.

Refreshed and Restocked

In August, Chipotle introduced Chipotle Goods, its first line of branded apparel which included responsibly sourced items like the open-looped avocado dye line that uses real avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants. For the upcoming holidays, Chipotle has restocked some of its Chipotle Goods items, including the previously sold out Natural Avocado Dye Tee.

Holiday Gift Cards

Chipotle holiday-themed egift cards are the perfect virtual stocking stuffer for the burrito-lovers on your list. Over the past year, Chipotle's egift card sales have nearly tripled as consumers have increasingly pivoted to digital. Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle holiday egift cards by visiting:

