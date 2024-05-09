Chipoys Announces Strategic Partnership with Racing Prodigy Thomas Annunziata

Racing Prodigy Thomas Annunziata Joins Forces with Chipoys to Drive Brand Innovation and Reach New Audiences

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys , the innovative snack company celebrated for its authentic Mexican rolled chips, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with racing sensation Thomas Annunziata . At just 18 years old, Thomas has already made a significant mark in the world of motorsports, embodying the same passion for excellence and relentless pursuit of success that defines Chipoys.

Thomas Annunziata, Chipoys' Brand Partner

Michael Berro , Co-Founder and CEO of Chipoys, said, "Thomas's journey in professional racing, characterized by his dedication and emerging talent, aligns with the innovative spirit and boldness that Chipoys brings to the snack industry. His commitment to excellence and youthful energy resonates deeply with our brand values, making him an ideal ambassador for Chipoys."

Starting his racing career at just 11 years old, Thomas Annunziata quickly ascended through the ranks of American motorsports. From dominating national karting championships to making a spectacular debut in car racing by 18, his swift progression showcases his remarkable talent and drive. In his rookie year, Thomas clinched two Spec MX5 Championships and earned a prestigious scholarship from Mazda Motorsports, underscoring his commitment to his sport and continuous improvement. His debut pro year was marked by a victory and multiple podium finishes in the Trans Am TA2 class, including a memorable win at Circuit of the Americas, which he dedicated to his crew chief, former NASCAR driver Brian Keselowski.

"I am excited to partner with Chipoys, a brand whose commitment to quality and relentless pursuit of excellence mirrors my disciplined approach to racing and continual personal growth," said Annunziata. "As I continue to push my limits on the track, I look forward to bringing the same intensity and dedication to this exciting partnership."

As Chipoys' brand ambassador, Annunziata will engage in promotional campaigns that highlight our shared values, participate in product development, and represent Chipoys at major sporting events, effectively blending the essence of motorsport into the Chipoys brand narrative.

For more information about Chipoys and this partnership, please visit our website at www.chipoys.com .

About Chipoys:

Chipoys is a dynamic and innovative snack company rooted in authentic Mexican culinary tradition that has quickly established itself as a leader in the snack food industry. Renowned for its bold flavors and unique crunch, Chipoys offers a diverse range of high-quality chips that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs. With a commitment to excellence and inclusivity, the company proudly features OU Kosher and Halal-certified products, ensuring that its snacks meet stringent dietary standards. Founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Chipoys has successfully expanded its reach from North America to international markets, including the UK, EU, GCC, Middle East, Australia, and more. The brand's dedication to creating enjoyable snacking experiences is evident in its award-winning products, which are recognized in prestigious industry awards such as the Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards.

Chipoys continues to push the boundaries of flavor and quality, inviting snack lovers worldwide to explore its exciting and diverse range of products. For more information, visit www.chipoys.com .

About Thomas Annunziata:

Thomas Annunziata is a professional American racing driver with seven years of racing experience. He is known for his discipline, focus, charisma, determination, and authenticity. His mission is to transcend motorsports boundaries by fusing athleticism with a unique lifestyle appeal to inspire a new generation of fans. His vision is to redefine what it means to be a motorsports athlete, both on and off the track.

For more information about Thomas, please visit Thomasannunziataracing.com or email his team at [email protected] .

