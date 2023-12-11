CHiQ Debuts at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup 2023

CHiQ

11 Dec, 2023

BERLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9, Klingenthal, Germany, hosted the Men's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, attracting top international skiers who demonstrated their courage and innovation. In a significant first, CHiQ, Changhong's premium brand known for its smart home appliances, participated in the event. The ski jumping showcase was broadcasted by TV and online media in Germany, Italy, Poland and other regions. CHiQ joined thousands of viewers in following the highly anticipated skiing competition!

In November, CHiQ became the official supplier of German Ski Association (DSV) and announced its partnership with the FIS Ski World Cup. The brand introduced Viktoria Rebensburg, a celebrated German skier and Ski World Cup champion, as the brand ambassador. During the event, CHiQ's newest tagline, "Smart With Style", was prominently displayed at the venue, reflecting the brand's fusion of intelligence and style.

Jared Yang, CEO of CHiQ Europe Electric S.r.o.said, "CHiQ's sponsorship of the FIS Ski World Cup is a step into a new sports sector, and we're committed to embracing challenges and pursuing innovation alongside the athletes. CHiQ aims to expand its global sports marketing presence and enhance its connections with consumers worldwide."

As a rising brand in the global smart home appliance market, CHiQ's refrigerators and other home appliances perfectly echo with ice and snow events. The brand's televisions, known for their superior picture quality, MEMC and high refresh rates, provide viewers with an enhanced experience of skiing's high-speed action and dynamic nature.

Currently, CHiQ offers a variety of products including TVs, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, and monitors. Its business extends across over 40 countries and regions worldwide. Now CHiQ products can be purchased through numerous key offline sales channels and over 30 prominent e-commerce platforms in Europe, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere. With a keen understanding of market trends, CHiQ has launched a line of products that combine cost-effectiveness and technological innovation. In December, CHiQ unveiled the A-Energy-Class Space Pro washing machine in Europe, a product that is 20% more energy efficient than standard models. This introduction aligns with the trend toward energy-saving appliances, reflecting consumer demand for more eco-friendly options.

CHiQ appliances consistently top Amazon's best-seller lists in Germany and France. They've also repeatedly secured first place in TV category sales on Shopee, Indonesia's premier e-commerce platform. In Australia, CHiQ has received Canstar Blue's "Most Satisfied Customers Refrigerators" award and Finder's "Highly Commended Award for Best Freezer Brand".

