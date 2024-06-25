BERLIN, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 31st Terra Wortmann Open (Halle Open) final, held by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) at Germany's OWL Arena on June 21st, the high-end electrical household appliance brand CHiQ served as the official global partner. The partnership marks another new foray into European sports marketing for CHiQ, following its sponsorship of the 2023 FIS Ski World Cup, as it aims to expand its presence in the global sports arena.

CHiQ Shines at Terra Wortmann Open

Jared Yang, CEO of CHiQ Europe Electric S.r.o. said, "This championship not only boosts our brand awareness but also helps forge an emotional connection with consumers. We anticipate that the CHiQ brand will resonate deeply with European consumers through this tennis event, positioning us as a preferred brand in their minds."

In addition to on-site advertisements, CHiQ also showcased its latest QM8 series QLED Smart TVs at various locations within the venue, including the VIP area, players' lounge, fitness room, and journalists' office. This series is favored by European consumers for its superior picture quality and sleek industrial design.

The CHiQ QLED series available in Europe ranges from 32 to 65 inches and offers a wide color gamut and high-contrast visuals. The Quantum Dot technology captures every thrilling detail of a tennis match with vivid colors and detailed image quality. Additionally, the dynamic picture processing technology ensures that fast-moving scenes in tennis matches remain clear and smooth, enhancing the sport's fluid beauty. Every precise serve and smart return are flawlessly displayed on a CHiQ TV.

CHiQ, the premier brand of Chinese appliance giant Changhong, now spans 11 European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, making Europe its biggest market. Offering a wide array of products like TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines, CHiQ has seen its European sales surge by over 80% from January to May this year. Leveraging both global and European e-commerce platforms, its online sales have seen a significant increase. Additionally, CHiQ has notably enhanced its offline sales in 2024, thanks to a refined sales strategy and over ten new partnerships, boosting its physical retail presence.

CHiQ plans to further explore sports marketing opportunities that align with its brand philosophy on a global scale. Using sports as a medium, CHiQ aims to craft compelling brand narratives and advance its globalization strategy, based on its expansive blueprint targeting the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447296/Weixin_Image_20240625143823.jpg