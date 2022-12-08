CHiQ's Washing Machine Business Grows Rapidly with Strong Performance in Australia and Europe

ZHONGSHAN, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, CHiQ rolled out its lineup of washing machines in Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Since then, the sales of several series of washing machines, including the impeller and drum models, have risen significantly. As a key component of the brand's smart home strategy, the roll-out of its washing machines in major markets completes the availability of the full range of CHiQ home appliances outside of its home market in China, further strengthening its competitiveness.

changhong

Since the beginning of the year, CHiQ has continued to expand its strategic partnerships in key markets. In addition, by differentiating the product lineup from rival offerings with an ultra-thin design that snugly fits into any décor and intelligent one-key washing and control, CHiQ washing machines are already a mainstay on leading global commerce platforms and widely accepted by shoppers worldwide. In Australia, CHiQ washing machines are widely available both in physical chain stores and on e-commerce platforms, including Betta，AOL, The Good Guys, and JB Hifi. In Europe, where CHiQ has rolled out its washing machines in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland, the product lineup ranks among the top best-selling home appliance brands on the major e-commerce platform Amazon.

The rapid growth of CHiQ is driven by the company's ongoing optimization of its investments in the washing machine ecosystem. CHiQ has built up a diversified product lineup of automatic and drum washing machines, alongside intelligent inverter units, by thoroughly studying user expectations and closely following market trends to accelerate technological innovation and product upgrades.

CHiQ drum washing machines are known for their ultra-thin and large inner diameter design supported by SPACE PRO technology. The CHiQ washing machine's 487 mm-deep chamber allows for a space-saving ultra-thin body, addressing the challenges faced by large and heavy units that require a lot of room. With its slim and elegant design, the unit snugly fits into any décor. CHiQ's impeller models demonstrate the brand's competitiveness in core technologies, including intelligent one-key washing and control, a large inner diameter with plenty of room for the wash, and anti-winding for higher protection.

With its technological prowess in IoT , AI, big data, and 5G, the company continues to deliver a superior experience to users by providing them with a full suite of innovative household appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964326/changhong.jpg

SOURCE CHiQ