Chiquita Goes Bananas at X Games Aspen 2026

The iconic brand connects with action sports fans through immersive experiences in Aspen, Colorado during a milestone year at Buttermilk Mountain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita made its mark at X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep, bringing its signature natural energy to one of the world's most iconic winter sports events during a milestone year at Buttermilk. Participating in X Fest, the on-site fan festival surrounding the competitions, Chiquita connected with action sports fans through immersive experiences, product sampling and share-worthy moments that celebrated the brand's love of sport, culture and fun.

X Games, Aspen 2026

Marking 25 consecutive years in Aspen, the 2026 X Games welcomed the world's top snowboard, ski and snowmobile athletes to Buttermilk, drawing thousands of fans to the heart of Colorado's Rocky Mountains for a weekend defined by creativity, competition and community. With its unique blend of sport, music and youth culture, X Games Aspen provided a natural setting for Chiquita to engage fans in an authentic and playful way.

Throughout the three-day event, Chiquita engaged attendees with interactive moments designed to spark connection both on-site in Aspen and across social platforms. From Banana Man appearances and a snowboard-inspired photo moment at X Fest to "man on the street" content captures around Buttermilk, the brand leaned into the personality and humor that resonate with the X Games community.

Chiquita's presence came to life across X Fest through bold visual branding, a pop-up fan shop and exclusive merch giveaways. As a surprise gesture of appreciation, Chiquita treated select early visitors each day to limited‑edition Chiquita snowboards, creating standout moments that heightened excitement and deepened fan connection throughout the weekend. A "tag us for a gift" social mechanic encouraged fans to share their experiences in real time, extending Chiquita's reach beyond Aspen, Colorado, and into the broader X Games digital conversation.

Across the event weekend, Chiquita distributed nearly 12,000 bananas alongside thousands of branded items, reinforcing the brand's role as a vibrant and memorable part of the X Games Aspen 2026 experience and one of the weekend's most recognizable fan activations.

For more information on Chiquita Brands, visit www.chiquita.com.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Recently named one of America's Most Loved Brands by Newsweek, and recognized as a 2025 Good Housekeeping Snack Award winner, these honors underscore Chiquita's strong emotional connection with consumers and its long-standing reputation for trust and quality. Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About X Games

Since 1995, X Games has defined action sports—from Tony Hawk's 900 to Shaun White's halfpipe dominance to the rise of BMX and skateboarding as global forces. Over 30 years, it has become more than a competition: it's a cultural touchstone, blending sports, music, fashion, and community. Under the leadership of CEO Jeremy Bloom, the brand is currently evolving into the X Games League (XGL), a year-round team-based professional league. For more information, visit xgames.com, or follow @xgames on TikTok, X, Instagram and Facebook.

