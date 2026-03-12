ChiroTouch Earns 2026 Pinnacle Award for Digital Health AI Innovation

Chiropractic technology leader recognized for developing the first AI assistant purpose-built exclusively for chiropractors

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiroTouch, the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management solution, today announced it has been named the Emerald Winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Pinnacle Awards, specifically in the Remote Care & Digital Health AI category. The awards recognize excellence in AI innovation, engineering, enterprise transformation, industry impact, responsible AI, and leadership.

ChiroTouch earned this distinction for Rheo, the first AI assistant purpose-built exclusively for chiropractors. Unlike generic AI tools layered onto multi-specialty EHRs, Rheo was designed using decades of chiropractic-specific workflow expertise, documentation standards, and compliance requirements. This focus enables Rheo to deliver meaningful, real-world value in areas that traditionally demand significant provider time, including charting, scheduling, and patient communication.

"Being recognized by the Artificial Intelligence Pinnacle Awards is an exciting validation of the work our team is doing to bring meaningful, practical AI to chiropractic care," said Blake Head, VP of Product and Strategy at PracticeTek, ChiroTouch. "Rheo was built specifically for chiropractors and the unique way they practice, and this recognition underscores our commitment to developing technology that helps providers save time, streamline documentation, and focus more fully on patient care."

The Artificial Intelligence Pinnacle Awards highlight the growing maturity of the AI ecosystem, spanning foundational model innovation, scalable infrastructure, enterprise transformation, and meaningful global impact.

"The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These organizations and leaders are not only advancing technology — they are defining how AI will shape industries, economies, and society."

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch is the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management software in the United States, backed by PracticeTek. Built specifically for chiropractors, ChiroTouch supports practices of all sizes with tools that simplify day-to-day operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business growth. With over 12,500 practices using the platform, ChiroTouch continues to evolve alongside the profession, building solutions that reflect the real needs of today's providers. Learn more at www.chirotouch.com.

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is the leading provider of retail healthcare technology solutions across Chiropractic, Vision, Dental and Wellbeing specialties. Through a connected suite of software and services, PracticeTek is delivering solutions that foster exceptional patient experience, attracts new patients, and make the business of healthcare easier for clinicians. Working to empowers practices with streamlined operations, enhanced patient experiences, and improved clinical and financial outcomes PracticeTek is committed to innovation and investment in retail healthcare technology. For more information, visit www.PracticeTek.com.

