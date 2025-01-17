Chobani Champions Local Hunger Relief Efforts with Seventh Annual Community Impact Fund Grants

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani today announced the recipients of its seventh annual Community Impact Fund, awarding nearly $200,000 in grants to fuel initiatives that tackle food insecurity and strengthen infrastructure in its home communities of Central New York and Idaho's Magic Valley. Since 2018, Chobani has contributed nearly $1.8 million to over 50 organizations across these regions, empowering local nonprofits to create meaningful change.

This year's grants will fund programs like home-delivered meals for seniors, nutritious food-filled backpacks for at-risk youth, and programs that bring students together over healthy lunches. These projects embody Chobani's mission to support neighbors in need while fostering community wellness.

"At Chobani, we believe that true success is measured by the strength of our communities," said Nishant Roy, Chobani's Chief Impact Officer. "By supporting partners who are on the front lines of the fight against hunger, we're not just helping, we're standing shoulder to shoulder building a future where everyone has a place at the table."

This effort, supported by Chobani's employee selection committee and partnerships with the Community Foundation for South Central New York and the Idaho Community Foundation, exemplifies the power of collaboration.

"It has been our pleasure to partner with Chobani to administer their Community Impact Fund," said Tina Barber, Executive Director, Community Foundation for South Central New York. "We look forward to working with their employee-led review panel each year to make grants to projects and programs that improve access to healthy foods and address the critical issue of food insecurity. To date, the fund has invested over $900,000 in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Madison counties. We are excited to pass the million-dollar mark in 2025!"

"The Idaho Community Foundation is proud to partner with Chobani to address some of South Central Idaho's most pressing community needs. Chobani sets a powerful example for all Idahoans by giving back—whether through philanthropy, volunteerism, or other charitable efforts," said Lisa Bearg, Senior Philanthropic Advisor, Idaho Community Foundation. "Together, we are leading a movement to create a culture of giving across Idaho, ensuring nonprofits have the support they need to thrive. The Chobani Community Impact Fund demonstrates the incredible good we can accomplish when we work together."

The 2024 Chobani Community Impact Fund Grant recipients are:

Central New York

Richfield Springs Food Pantry – The grant will support additional capacity to store more food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity in Otsego County (Grant: $16,000).

State University of New York at Oneonta Foundation Corporation – The grant will support the Red Dragon Food Pantry community outreach and family food bag program (Grant: $8,000).

The Cooperstown Food Pantry – The grant will support the Farmers' Market Voucher Program (Grant: $20,000).

United Way of Mid Rural – The grant will support the Chenango County Hunger Partnership (Grant: $20,000).

The Christian Neighborhood Center of Norwich, The Place – The grant will support the teen center (Grant: $20,000).

Rural Health Network SCNY – The grant will support the Nourish Chenango Program, which is a "food as medicine" program for expecting mothers and children to age 5 (Grant: $20,000).

Magic Valley

La Posada – The grant will support the food box program for individuals and families in need (Grant: $5,000).

Ageless Senior Center – The grant will support the rising expenses associated with providing home-delivered meals to homebound seniors (Grant: $3,000).

Mustard Seed Ministries – The grant will support the purchase of high-protein foods for the Mustard Seed pantry to be included in food boxes for individuals and families in need (Grant: $10,000).

Everybody House – The grant will provide one year of salary for a part-time kitchen manager of the Everybody Eats program, which provides a nutritious, chef-prepared meal free to the at-risk community twice per month. (Grant: $10,000)

Jerome Senior Center – The grant will support the purchase of fresh, non-processed foods for the senior nutrition program (Grant: $6,250).

Twin Falls Senior Citizens' Center – The grant will support eight months of continued meal delivery for seniors in the Twin Falls Community (Grant: $6,150).

Rock Creek Food Pantry – The grant will provide general operating support (Grant: $5,000).

Valley Housing Coalition – The grant will support the purchase of produce gift cards to supplement the fresh produce available to families in need (Grant: $6,600).

Family Health Services – The grant will replenish the eight food pantries operating in FHS clinics throughout Twin Falls and Jerome counties (Grant: $10,000).

Twin Falls Center for Community Health – The grant will support bilingual community health worker expenses (Grant: $10,000).

Twin Falls Christian Academy – The grant will provide ten months of fresh produce and protein for the school food pantry (Grant: $6,000).

West End Senior Center – The grant will provide two months' worth of vitamin rich foods and home-delivered meals (Grant: $4,000).

United Way of South Central Idaho – The grant will allow for continued coordination of hunger-fighting efforts in Twin Falls and Jerome counties by transporting essential gap items to food pantries (Grant: $12,000).

Twin Falls High School – The grant will support the "No One Eats Alone" initiative to encourage students to come together during lunchtime (Grant: $6,000).

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com

About the Community Foundation for South Central New York

The Community Foundation for South Central New York, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Johnson City, encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing over 160 funds within the Foundation's endowment that are established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals. From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $30 million in grants to the area's nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org.

About Idaho Community Foundation

The Idaho Community Foundation connects Idahoans to a generous statewide network through the power of collective giving. Our grantmaking, community impact work and relationships with local philanthropists have strengthened nonprofits, schools, and communities in every Idaho county for more than 30 years. We believe that shared philanthropy is more powerful than giving alone. For more information, visit: www.idahocf.org.

