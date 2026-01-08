Chobani's Legacy Project Fund Expands to Four States

Employee-directed fund invests in permanent shared spaces that foster connection and opportunity

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani and La Colombe today announced $1 million in community-driven projects across the United States through the annual Chobani Legacy Project—reinforcing the belief that when communities have strong, shared spaces, people prosper. This year marks a significant milestone for the program, expanding beyond Chobani's hometowns of Central New York and Idaho's Magic Valley for the first time to include Muskegon, Michigan, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the hometowns of La Colombe.

Launched in 2022, the Chobani Legacy Project supports permanent, community-owned spaces that strengthen connection, wellness, and opportunity. Each of the four selected projects will receive a $250,000 grant, with initiatives chosen directly by employees across manufacturing, operations, and support teams. Together, these projects will deliver thoughtfully designed shared spaces that serve the needs of the communities.

"At Chobani, we've always believed that investing in people and community makes business stronger," said Nishant Roy, Chief Impact Officer. "The Chobani Legacy Project takes that belief a step further by putting the power directly in the hands of our employees. They don't just work in these communities—they build their lives here. By trusting them to lead, we're creating permanent places where people can gather, belong, and thrive. That's how lasting impact is built."

Central New York: Come One, Come All (Hyde Park, New Berlin)

In Central New York, the grant will help reimagine Hyde Park as a wellness and activity area built for all ages. The project brings thoughtful upgrades—ADA-compliant playground improvements, refreshed gazebo seating, a resurfaced and well-lit basketball court, outdoor fitness equipment, and a community water station—turning this familiar gathering place into a vibrant, inclusive space for connection and movement.

Twin Falls, Idaho: Connecting with Nature (Shoshone Falls Overlook, Jerome)

In Twin Falls, the grant will support the creation of the Shoshone Falls Overlook at Snake River Canyon Park on the north side of the canyon—a scenic gathering space at one of Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Designed to enhance community wellness and outdoor connection, the project will feature ADA accessibility, parking for vehicles and RVs, an access road, and a panoramic overlook pad. The park is designed to provide Magic Valley residents and visitors with a welcoming place to gather, reconnect with nature, and experience the region's beauty.

Muskegon, Michigan: Sharing the Mission of Good Food for All (Creating Healthy Schools – CHS)

In Muskegon, the grant will help Creating Healthy Schools (CHS) deepen its work to support student and community wellness throughout Muskegon County. Updates to two commercial kitchens will allow CHS to prepare more fresh, healthy meals and build a stronger local food workforce. The revitalized spaces will also support a new line of student-created food products for schools and community partners, ensuring more families have access to nourishing, locally made food throughout the year.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Making Space for Change (Lutheran Settlement House – LSH)

In Philadelphia, the grant will support Lutheran Settlement House as it expands its vital work serving neighbors across the city. For more than a century, LSH has met urgent community needs while fostering connection, safety, and belonging. With its first three floors at max capacity, they will add an additional floor of flexible space for community gatherings and resources groups. This added space will strengthen programs like the Center for Older Adults, provide dedicated room for the Bilingual Domestic Violence Program, and expand opportunities for volunteer engagement—helping LSH reach more community members.

Together, these four Chobani Legacy Projects reflect a shared conviction across Chobani and La Colombe—when communities are given the space to come together, everything else becomes possible. These investments reflect a long-held belief that the strongest communities are built when people have places to gather and when companies are willing to build alongside them.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail. In 2025, Chobani acquired Daily Harvest, a modern brand offering consumers nutritious, delicious and convenient ready-to-make meals.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

