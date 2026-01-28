Chobani Continues to Invest in America's Hometowns with Annual Community Impact Fund

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger across the United States continues to rise with nearly one in five children experiencing food insecurity. At Chobani, we know the most powerful ways to fight food insecurity start close to home—driven by local organizations that understand their communities and work tirelessly to bring nourishing food to their neighbors. This belief is at the heart of Chobani's Community Impact Fund.

Today, Chobani and La Colombe announced the recipients of the eighth annual Community Impact Fund, awarding $400,000 in grants to 40 nonprofit organizations working to address hunger, expand access to nutritious food, and strengthen local food infrastructure.

Since the fund's launch in 2018, Chobani has contributed nearly $2 million to more than 70 organizations, helping local partners expand access to fresh, nutritious foods and creating healthier, more resilient communities. This year's investments continue that legacy—supporting organizations across Chobani's home communities of Central New York and Idaho's Magic Valley, and, for the first time, La Colombe's hometowns of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Muskegon, Michigan.

"At a time when hunger is on the rise across the country, local organizations are paving the way for real change." said Nishant Roy, Chief Impact Officer at Chobani. "Strong communities don't happen by accident, they're built through sustained investment and local leadership. Our Community Impact Fund is designed to support the people closest to the problem – our local nonprofits that are creating meaningful change, feeding families, supporting seniors, empowering students, and strengthening local food systems. By investing in their missions, we're helping ensure people have reliable access to the resources they need to thrive."

The 2025 Community Impact Fund Grant recipients are:

Central New York

Afton Central Schools ($20,000): The grant will fund a new greenhouse that will provide hands-on agricultural education while supplying fresh produce for the FFA Food Pantry.

Food Bank of Central New York ($20,000): The grant will support the food bank's Senior Grocery Program, helping deliver monthly distributions of nutritious food to seniors in Chenango County.

Norwich City School District ($20,000): This grant will support a monthly backpack program, create an emergency in-school food pantry, and stock snack closets for students with a goal of ensuring students and families have reliable and immediate access to nutritious food year-round.

Oneonta Middle School ($20,000): The grant will fund grocery gift cards for families throughout the school year, with additional assistance during extended breaks and times of crisis.

The Cooperstown Food Pantry ($20,000): The grant will be used to expand access to local, nutritious foods through year-round farmers market vouchers, SNAP matching, and CSA shares sourced from regional farms.

Idaho's Magic Valley

Martha and Mary's Food Pantry ($4,700): The grant will fund the conversion of a temperature-controlled trailer, allowing for the safe transport of food from the Idaho Food Bank.

Voices Against Violence ($5,000): The grant will be used to stock the food pantry, supporting individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.

La Posada ($5,000): The grant will support the purchase of fresh, nutritious food—including meat, dairy, and produce for neighbors in need across the Magic Valley.

Ageless Senior Center ($2,500): The grant will support the delivery of nutritious meals to homebound seniors facing food insecurity and limited access to essential resources.

Everybody House ($12,000): The grant will support the continued operation of Everybody House's regional food recovery and distribution program.

Jerome Senior Center ($6,250): The grant will fund the purchase of raw food for congregate and home-delivered adult nutrition programs serving local seniors.

Valley House Homeless Shelter ($6,000): The grant will support the purchase of grocery gift cards for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Community Council of Idaho ($10,000): The grant will support the purchase of nutritious food for agricultural workers and lower-income families in Southern Idaho.

Gilbert's Pantry at the College of Southern Idaho ($10,000): The grant will be used to stock the Gilbert Pantry at the College of Southern Idaho with fresh, nutritious foods.

Rock Creek Food Pantry ($5,000): The grant will support general operations and help provide essential foods to individuals and families in need.

West End Senior Center ($5,000): The grant will be used to support the delivery of nutritious meals with high vitamin A and vitamin C to seniors.

Twin Falls Senior Citizens ($5,000): The grant will support the continued delivery of meals to seniors in the Twin Falls community.

Calvary Life Church ($7,500): The grant will help increase meal capacity for free, home-cooked meals distributed each Sunday.

Center for Community Health ($3,000): The grant will support the distribution of grocery cards to address immediate food needs for individuals and families.

Mustard Seed Pantry ($10,000): The grant will be used to purchase fresh dairy for distribution through the pantry.

No One Eats Alone ($3,050): The grant will support the expansion of the No One Eats Alone program to provide healthy meals, foster meaningful connections, and promote student mental wellness.

Philadelphia, PA

Broad Street Love ($10,000): The grant will support restorative services, helping provide nourishment, care, and dignity to individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Caring for Friends ($5,000): The grant will be used to deliver nutritious meals to homebound individuals and seniors facing chronic illness and food insecurity.

Drueding Center ($5,000): The grant will support the Green Light Food Pantry, providing access to healthy food for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty.

KITHS ($2,000): The grant will provide culturally affirming food and nutrition support to refugee communities.

Maternity Care Coalition ($20,000): The grant will support the distribution of infant formula and other resources to help families meet critical nutritional needs during early childhood.

Mill Creek Urban Farm ($5,000): The grant will be used to distribute fresh, healthy produce to community members experiencing food insecurity.

Nationalities Service Center ($10,000): The grant will support the on-site food pantry, expanding food access for immigrant and refugee families.

SEAMAAC ($5,000): The grant will strengthen SEAMAAC's food security and access program, helping community members in Southeast Philadelphia access nutritious and culturally familiar foods.

Share Food Program ($10,000): The grant will be used for school-based food distributions, ensuring students and families have reliable access to nutrition.

Sharing Excess ($10,000): The grant will support the expansion of its food rescue operations, redirecting surplus food to communities facing hunger.

Small Things ($8,000): The grant will support the organization's network of pantry partners and markets, increasing access to free, nutritious food.

Vetri Community Partnership ($10,000): The grant will fund the Mobile Teaching Kitchen, providing hands-on nutrition education and cooking instruction in communities across the region.

Muskegon, MI

Coalition for Community Development ($7,500): The grant will support the OHH School Garden Program by expanding outdoor learning classrooms, providing students with access to fresh food, nutrition education, and hands-on gardening experiences.

Trinity Health Muskegon ($10,000): The grant will support Farm Share Assistance for families experiencing food insecurity, strengthen the McClees Clinic Food Pantry with fresh, locally grown produce, and integrate nutrition support into patient care for local residents.

Mission for Area People ($10,000): The grant will expand the Healthy Choice Food Pantry, increasing access to nutritious foods and offer financial and career support services for families in need.

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District ($19,554): The grant will support a pilot program creating culturally relevant, locally sourced meals for school programs, while offering student resources for nutrition education, food literacy, and career skills.

City of Muskegon ($13,346): The grant will support the expansion of the Kids Power of Produce program, inspiring students to explore, taste, and learn about local food and cooking through hands-on activities at the Muskegon Farmers Market.

Access Health ($19,600): The grant will fund the Muskegon County Food Rescue and Food Club Development project, expanding local food access and pantry partnerships to provide more residents with reliable access to healthy food.

Muskegon Rescue Mission ($20,000): The grant will be used to upgrade kitchen equipment in an effort to increase capacity and efficiency, ensuring individuals and families experiencing homelessness receive consistent, nutritious meals that promote health and stability.

