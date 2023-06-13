Chobani Expands Zero Sugar Platform with the Launch of Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks

News provided by

Chobani, LLC

13 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

The new platform comes as Chobani's Zero Sugar* Greek Yogurt sees record sales growth as consumers continue to be conscious of sugar content.1

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani today announced the launch of Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks, an innovative zero sugar offering in a convenient drink format, that provides consumers with a protein-packed on-the-go option made with natural ingredients.

Continue Reading
Chobani® Zero Sugar Drinks
Chobani® Zero Sugar Drinks

Today's announcement builds on Chobani's mission of making good food for all and is an extension of the company's zero sugar portfolio, which launched in 2019 with Chobani® Zero Sugar* Greek Yogurt cups. Since its launch, Chobani® Zero Sugar* Greek Yogurt has experienced strong growth as consumers continue to be conscious of their sugar intake. It holds a market share of 2.1% within the total yogurt category.2 For the same period, Chobani® Zero Sugar* contributed 37% to Chobani's overall growth in the yogurt category.2

A growing market, yogurt drinks are expected to own 21% of category sales over the next five years,3 making the decision to further expand into this burgeoning market more desirable. As part of the company's focus on its zero sugar portfolio, Chobani recently invested more capital into its capacity and capabilities and expanded the production of zero sugar products into the Twin Falls plant to meet the ongoing demand.

"After a few years of being hyper-focused on optimizing our core portfolio and improving excellence in our supply chain and service levels, we are extremely excited to once again dazzle the shelves with the launch our new zero sugar drinks," said Niel Sandfort, Chief Innovation Officer. "This latest innovation takes an already successful product line, made with natural ingredients, to the next level by evolving it into a drinkable format, perfect for the on-the-go consumer."

An excellent source of protein and billions of probiotics, Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks are made using natural fermentation, where live and active yogurt cultures and probiotics eat the sugars found in milk. It's sweetened with only natural sugar alternatives, free of lactose and preservatives, contains zero grams total sugar, serves as a good source of calcium, and is only 50 calories (per 7 fl oz). Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks stay true to Chobani's innovation philosophy in using natural, non-GMO ingredients – just like all of the company's yogurt offerings.

The Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drink platform includes 7 fl oz single-serve bottles in Mixed Berry, Peaches & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake and Milk & Cookies flavors at a suggested retail price of $1.99.

Chobani's latest innovation comes as the food maker's growth in the yogurt aisle continues to outpace the category. In the last year, the total yogurt category's U.S. dollar sales have increased 14%, while Chobani's growth over the same period was 16.4%.2

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com

About Chobani
Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurtoatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

*Not a low-calorie food based on FDA regulations.

  1. Mintel: FOOD AND DRINK NUTRITION CLAIMS - US – 2022; Mintel: Yogurt & Yogurt Drinks – US - 2022
  2. According to Nielsen xAOC for the 52-week period ending April 29,2023
  3. Mintel: Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks – US - 2022

SOURCE Chobani, LLC

Also from this source

CHOBANI ANNOUNCES $250,000 GIFT TO THE MAGIC VALLEY COMMUNITY FOR POLE LINE EASTLAND TRAILHEAD PARK

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.