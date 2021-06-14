Chobani Launches Zero Sugar* with 60 Calories & Only Natural Ingredients

As a result, Chobani® Zero Sugar* is the first nationally distributed product in the U.S. yogurt aisle that has no sugar . Sold nationwide at grocery and retail stores this summer, Chobani® Zero Sugar* has only natural ingredients, 60 calories (per 5.3oz), and zero sugar. With 60% fewer calories than representative lowfat yogurt with fruit according to USDA FoodData Central.1 Chobani® Zero Sugar* is for the health-conscious consumer seeking natural alternatives to sugar. It is lactose-free, an excellent source of protein, and contains 6 live and active cultures including probiotics.

"Chobani® Zero Sugar* is a revolutionary innovation," said Peter McGuinness, President and COO of Chobani. "Our team developed a brand new product that is as delicious as it is healthy. You won't find another product on shelves nationwide in the U.S. dairy aisle with 11 grams of protein and only natural ingredients, but no sugar or artificial sweeteners."

Chobani's latest innovation comes as the food maker's growth in the yogurt aisle has outpaced the category. In the last 52 weeks, the total yogurt category's U.S. dollar sales have increased 2.2%, while Chobani's growth over the same period was 8.7% in Nielsen US Food channels2.

The Chobani® Zero Sugar* platform includes 5.3oz single-serve cups in Vanilla, Mixed Berry, Strawberry, and Blueberry at a suggested retail price of $1.49, 5.3oz 4-packs available in Vanilla and Mixed Berry at a suggested retail price of $4.49, and 32oz multi-serve in Vanilla at a suggested retail price of $5.49.

*Not a low-calorie food based on FDA regulations

Chobani also launches Greek Yogurt Mango & Cream, a collaboration with UNSTUCK™ to help refugees find jobs.

UNSTUCK, an initiative from the Tent Partnership for Refugees, aims to help people who have been forced to flee their home countries. Chobani and Tent, which Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya started in 2016, believe that once a refugee gets a job, they stop being a refugee.

The collaboration drives jobs for refugees by sourcing mango from suppliers committed to employing Venezuelan refugees. People have fled Venezuela to escape violence, political repression, and economic collapse. With over 5.6 million Venezuelans forced to leave their country, this has become one of the largest refugee crises in the world3.

Chobani® & UNSTUCK™ Greek Yogurt Mango & Cream is sold nationally in 5.3oz 4-packs at a listed suggested retail price of $4.29.

"Our goal is to create a coalition of businesses – starting with food and beverage companies like Chobani, our pilot partner – that will make and sell UNSTUCK co-branded products. We want to bring more brands on board to help us make an even greater impact. The more UNSTUCK products we sell, the more ingredients brands source, the more job opportunities for refugees we help create," said Nick O'Flaherty, Director of UNSTUCK.

"We've always been a company with heart and soul. This new product, while absolutely delicious, is innovative in its supply chain design. This is not a typical charity product, we are not making a donation, but instead the purchase of the product inherently provides jobs for refugees working at our fruit suppliers," said Niel Sandfort, Chobani's Chief Innovation Officer. "UNSTUCK has the potential to make a meaningful impact on the refugee crisis, so the more brands that come on board, the bigger the impact we can make together."

In addition to Chobani® Zero Sugar* and the Unstuck collaboration, Chobani is also expanding offerings across its existing platforms, including:

Chobani® Flip® Limited Batch Chewy Churro: Chewy Churro Dough, Frosted Cinnamon Bites & Churro Cookie Crumble in a sweet, cinnamon low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt.

Chewy Churro Dough, Frosted Cinnamon Bites & Churro Cookie Crumble in a sweet, cinnamon low-fat (1.5% milkfat) Greek Yogurt. Chobani® Oat Oat Nog: Sweet and creamy non-dairy oatmilk with rich custard and warm-spiced aromas, all accentuated by nutmeg and clove top notes, and a subtle cinnamon finish.

Sweet and creamy non-dairy oatmilk with rich custard and warm-spiced aromas, all accentuated by nutmeg and clove top notes, and a subtle cinnamon finish. Chobani® Oat Coffee Creamer Limited Batch Peppermint Mocha: Peppermint and chocolate aromas, when mixed with coffee, blend into a strong mocha flavor with a peppermint finish.

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com.

About Chobani

Our founding mission is to make "better food for more people." Chobani disrupted the yogurt category by making higher protein Greek yogurt, with only natural ingredients, accessible and delicious. Over a decade later, Chobani has become America's No.1 selling Greek yogurt while continuously innovating, launching oatmilks, non-dairy probiotic drinks, dairy- and plant-based creamers, and ready-to-drink coffees. As we elevate nutrition for millions of people, Chobani also uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts focus on giving a portion of the company's annual profits to support the needs of our communities. All Chobani products are kosher certified, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. With manufacturing in New York, Idaho and Australia, Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani

About UNSTUCK

UNSTUCK is a new way for brands to create job opportunities for refugees through their day-to-day business. Getting back to work is the first step to rebuilding the lives of the 30 million people forced to flee their homes. UNSTUCK brand partners develop and market profitable products made with ingredients sourced from suppliers hiring refugees. Our self-sustaining model means brands can make an ongoing impact on refugee employment, and help deliver on their ESG commitments. Find out more at www.UNSTUCK.org

1 Chobani® Zero Sugar*: 60 calories per 5.3oz; lowfat yogurt with fruit: 150 calories per 5.3oz (Source: USDA FoodData Central); https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/171285/nutrients

2 Source: Nielsen US Food, Latest 52 weeks ending 5/8/2021

3 Source: Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V) https://r4v.info/en/situations/platform

SOURCE Chobani, LLC

Related Links

http://www.chobani.com

