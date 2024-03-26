Chobani Names Ben Boyd as Chief Communications Officer

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its high-quality Greek yogurt, has named Ben Boyd to its executive leadership team as Chief Communications Officer. Boyd will report to Chobani's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hamdi Ulukaya, and will take on responsibility for all of Chobani's communications including external media relations, internal communications, impact communications and corporate reputation.

"I am excited to welcome Ben into Chobani as we embark on our next phase of growth now with La Colombe as a vitally important part of our family. Ben's experience deepening authentic connections with consumers, stakeholders, and communities is what we need at this point in our journey as a business and brand," said Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya. "Ben is a proven, people-first leader who believes deeply in the importance of collaboration and community, and we couldn't be happier to bring him onboard to help advance our mission of making good food for all."

Boyd joins Chobani from Peloton where he expanded and led the communications function, serving as a key leader at a time of significant business transformation. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Boyd is a forward-thinking leader with a track record of building and leading world-class communications operations. Boyd brings a powerful understanding of how to navigate and shape the public conversation around mission driven brands and high-quality products.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Chobani, a brand whose impressive growth is matched in its ability to contribute to and directly impact the communities it serves. I look forward to working with Hamdi, Kevin and the leadership team, ensuring the communications function drives business value by shaping and sharing Chobani's transformative impact and innovation stories while also engaging and motivating our team members," said Boyd.

Boyd assumes the role from Nishant Roy who will continue to serve as Chobani's Chief Impact Officer, working to address child hunger in Chobani's communities while also using the power of the La Colombe business to make an even greater difference.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

