Coffee lovers can get their hands on cans of the new 11fl oz Draft Lattes at La Colombe cafes and stores nationwide

PHILADEPHIA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Cold Brew Day, this Saturday, April 20, La Colombe will launch its biggest giveaway ever in celebration of the holiday and its newest product: 11fl oz ready-to-drink Draft Lattes. La Colombe Draft Lattes are made with cold brew and farm fresh milk and are "The World's Frothiest Draft Lattes."

La Colombe Is Giving Away Free Cans of Draft Lattes Made with Cold Brew On National Cold Brew Day This Saturday, April 20

On April 20, fans nationwide can claim one free 11fl oz can of a Draft Latte at La Colombe cafes with any purchase, plus $1 cold brew on tap, while supplies last. Additionally, fans can claim one free can of a Draft Latte at their favorite local grocery, mass, and convenience store, while supplies last. Visit LaColombe.com for additional terms and conditions and to find a La Colombe cafe and store near you.

"As leaders in the cold brew space, we're celebrating National Cold Brew Day by offering our biggest giveaway ever. Our cold brew is the foundation of the newest Draft Latte with a frothy texture and 50% less sugar than the competition. We're redefining what it means to enjoy a cold brew experience," said Kathryn O'Connor, La Colombe's Chief Marketing Officer.

Additionally, super fans can enter to win a year's worth of frothy, creamy Draft Latte. See LaColombe.com for terms and conditions.

About La Colombe

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. Through ethical trade with growers, advocating for equity, and empowering their communities, La Colombe continues to be a pioneer and raises the standards for outstanding quality coffee. The brand is known for providing beloved signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world's first-ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe operates 32 cafés across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C. La Colombe's celebrated coffees are also available in cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers worldwide. For more information on La Colombe, visit www.lacolombe.com.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

