Fueled by Chobani's expertise, the exceptionally frothy and creamy Draft Latte disrupts the ready-to-drink coffee category with coffeehouse quality for all

PHILADEPHIA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, La Colombe® Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee roaster, announces the national availability of new 11 fl oz Draft Latte cans. With the same creamy texture and smooth taste as the Draft Lattes on-tap in La Colombe cafés, the first product launched under Chobani leadership delivers on the growing consumer demands for cold coffee and less sugar. The Draft Latte cans are available in Double, Triple, Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel.

La Colombe® Coffee Roasters Introduces ‘World’s Frothiest Draft Latte’ in New 11 fl oz Can

"Chobani and La Colombe is a perfect union of like-minded brands–they share a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and impact, as well as a belief that delicious, nutritious products should be available to all," says Chobani Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hamdi Ulukaya. "Just as Chobani disrupted the yogurt industry back in 2007, we're excited for La Colombe to disrupt the high-growth ready-to-drink coffee category with a better choice for people who are looking for more cold coffee options."

Crafting the 'World's Frothiest Draft Latte' starts with using the highest quality ingredients, like single-origin Colombian bean coffee that has been carefully selected, roasted, and cold brewed, plus locally sourced, fresh milk. The high quality craftmanship delivers a delicious and pure experience, with 50% less sugar than typical ready-to-drink flavored coffee beverages.1

"We're excited to bring La Colombe's 30 years of coffee credibility and mad science together with Chobani's breakthrough dairy expertise, which maximizes the natural sweetness already found in milk," says Chobani's Chief Innovation Officer, Niel Sandfort. "We have created a perfectly balanced, velvety draft latte with just the right amount of body. It has half the amount of sugar and no artificial sweeteners. This is unparalleled in today's ready-to-drink offering."

La Colombe also activated its partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper ("KDP") to make this specialty coffee experience available in even more retail channels, including broader distribution in grocery and convenience stores.

This innovation builds on La Colombe's entry into the ready-to-drink coffee space in 2017, when the coffee roaster first introduced canned versions of their coffeehouse Draft Lattes on-tap in retailers. La Colombe's ready-to-drink line has tripled in growth over the last five years and is well positioned in the rapidly accelerating cold coffee category.

La Colombe 11 fl oz Draft Lattes debut the coffee roasters new brand design, which includes an updated logo, color palette, and packaging. The new design will appear across all product and retail touchpoints.

"Our new brand design reflects the heritage, craft, and passion we put into every aspect of the coffee experience," says Kathryn O'Connor, La Colombe's Chief Marketing Officer. "One of the most intentional design updates we made was changing the direction of our signature dove to give a sense of forward momentum and reflect the pioneering spirit and innovation at La Colombe."

About NEW La Colombe® Draft Latte

The classic full taste and texture of a true cold latte, complete with a layer of delicious froth.

Perfectly balanced with at least 50% less sugar compared to the typical ready-to-drink flavored coffee beverage.

Same texture as the beloved Draft Latte on-tap in La Colombe cafés.

Available in Double, Triple, Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel.

Non-dairy versions are also available in Vanilla Oat, Double Oat, and Cold Brew.

9 fl oz Draft Latte cans are still available online and in La Colombe cafés.

Now available at a suggested retail price of $3.29 per 11 fl oz can.

About La Colombe

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. Through ethical trade with growers, advocating for equity, and empowering their communities, La Colombe continues to be a pioneer and raises the standards for outstanding quality coffee. The brand is known for providing beloved signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world's first-ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe operates 32 cafés across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C. La Colombe's celebrated coffees are also available in cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers worldwide. For more information on La Colombe, visit www.lacolombe.com.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 La Colombe dairy-based lattes have 9-15g sugar per 11 fl oz, typical ready to drink dairy-based flavored coffee beverages has 33g sugar per 11 fl oz, according to the USDA.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC