Chobani Unveils Comprehensive Program to Support the Future of Dairy

Milk Matters™ was designed to address the unprecedented challenges being faced by today's dairy industry. Many current industry programs and certifications, while well-intended, address single issues in isolation and haven't gone far enough to truly provide relief for struggling farms. Milk Matters™ takes a comprehensive approach to bringing transparency to dairy, providing meaningful support for the entire dairy community, and preserving long-term viability for the industry.

The program will include co-op partners, dairy farms, and third-parties such as Fair Trade USA, the World Wildlife Fund, National Milk Producers Federation, Cornell University, state programs and community foundations in Idaho and New York to validate the continued progress. Milk Matters™ is working towards 100% implementation by 2025.

"Proud to share our vision for the future of dairy — from cows to people to planet. It's a small step with a big message: the future of dairy farmers matters to all of us," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "Dairy farms are the backbone of the communities we call home, but the current model is broken and it's leaving consumers questioning everything, including the treatment of animals, farm workers, and the land itself. Our solution is simple but powerful. We all have a responsibility to support the farmers who make our business and our vision possible."

"This is a big move for one of the important sectors of agriculture in the U.S.—creating shared trust, partnership and value between consumers, farms and brands with a Fair Trade USA standard for dairy," said Paul Rice, CEO, Fair Trade USA. "By funding the exploration and development of a standard that will be available to the entire dairy industry, Chobani is taking a real leadership position. We're thrilled to support an initiative that will drive continued progress, value, and transparency across the dairy industry."

To develop this program, Chobani spent the past several years listening to farmers, farm workers, elected officials and experts across the dairy industry to create a comprehensive path forward. The company is proud to take a leadership position in the category at a time when dairy in the U.S. is at a moment of evolution. Chobani wants to empower consumers to feel confident in knowing where their dairy is from and the difference it is making.

Many programs in dairy address issues in isolation. Chobani, by outlining six critical pillars, aims to change that with Milk Matters™:

Worker well-being – From safety and training programs to wage standards to a support hotline for outlier situations – Chobani will work with dairy cooperatives, farmers and farm workers to create a system where the dairy industry has the support they deserve. To achieve this, Chobani is collaborating with Fair Trade USA to explore a first-of-its-kind certification standard for U.S. dairy that protects and empowers dairy workers and provides meaningful premiums to benefit farmers and farm workers alike.





Additional comments regarding the components of Milk Matters™:

"Working with over 900 dairy farmers, Chobani can help the dairy industry reduce its environmental impacts. WWF will work with Chobani and its supplying cooperatives to identify and promote better management practices that use natural resources more sustainably. Chobani has further committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, using science-based targets in line with the goals of the Paris climate agreement," said Sandra Vijn, Dairy Director at World Wildlife Fund .





climate agreement," said . "This is the first time in my experience at Cornell that a dairy processor has stepped forward during a challenging economic time and wanted to do something extra to help the farms in their milkshed," said Dr. Tom Overton , Director of the Cornell CALS PRO-DAIRY Program . "I commend Chobani for this commitment and look forward to working with them to benefit the New York dairy farms that provide their milk."





that a dairy processor has stepped forward during a challenging economic time and wanted to do something extra to help the farms in their milkshed," said . "I commend Chobani for this commitment and look forward to working with them to benefit the dairy farms that provide their milk." "Chobani has been a great corporate citizen for Idaho from the start," said Former Idaho Governor, C.L. "Butch" Otter . "This investment in the people of the Magic Valley – and its own future workforce and supply chain partners – is a perfect example of the culture behind that civic virtue."





from the start," said . "This investment in the people of the Magic Valley – and its own future workforce and supply chain partners – is a perfect example of the culture behind that civic virtue." "When dairy products and produce are sourced locally, communities are strengthened," said Richard A. Ball , New York State Agriculture Commissioner . "We're proud to have Chobani as a member of our Grown & Certified program and encourage consumers to try their products that have been produced close-to-home and produced to a high standard."





. "We're proud to have Chobani as a member of our Grown & Certified program and encourage consumers to try their products that have been produced close-to-home and produced to a high standard." "Through the implementation of the FARM Program, Chobani's dairy farmers and suppliers demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and continuous improvement," said Emily Yeiser Stepp , Director of FARM Animal Care Program . "The vision for Milk Matters™ aligns with the FARM program and amplifies the excellent care of the people, animals, and land that our dairy farmers implement daily on their operations."





. "The vision for Milk Matters™ aligns with the FARM program and amplifies the excellent care of the people, animals, and land that our dairy farmers implement daily on their operations." "The Chobani Scholars program will empower young people from local farm families to access a world-class education," said Kathryn J. Boor , the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of CALS at Cornell University . "Chobani is a critical part of the New York State dairy economy, and we look forward to building on this strong partnership to bring continued success to our students and the industry."





. "Chobani is a critical part of the dairy economy, and we look forward to building on this strong partnership to bring continued success to our students and the industry." "This will help students realize their dreams of finding their place in the rapidly evolving dairy industry, one of Idaho's most important agricultural enterprises," said Michael P. Parrella , dean of the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

At Chobani, we're dedicated to playing a meaningful role in transforming our food system to the betterment of our planet, our people and our communities. As we strive to operate more sustainably in every piece of our business, Chobani intends to move the needle in our operations, supply chain, people, community engagement and are committed to sharing our progress along the way. You can learn about all of our sustainability efforts here.

For more information on Chobani's Milk Matters™ program, click here.

About Chobani

Maker of America's No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC, was founded on the belief that people have great taste—they just need great options. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants in New Berlin, New York, Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide. In 2017, Chobani was recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in the world. All Chobani products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt and Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Flip®, Chobani® Savor, Chobani® Gimmies™, and Non-Dairy Chobani™ products—are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures and are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST.* Chobani products are available nationwide in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

*According to the FDA, no significant difference has been found between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About Fair Trade USA

Fair Trade USA is an internationally-acclaimed social enterprise that promotes sustainable livelihoods for farmers and workers, protects fragile ecosystems, and builds strong, transparent supply chains in partnership with over 1,300 leading brands and retailers. Its trusted Fair Trade Certified™ seal signifies that rigorous standards have been met in the production, trade, and promotion of Fair Trade products from countries across the globe. Recognized as a leading social venture by the World Economic Forum, the Skoll Foundation, Fast Company and Ashoka, Fair Trade USA also provides critical capacity-building programs at origin and educates consumers about the power of their purchases. Visit www.FairTradeCertified.org for more information.

