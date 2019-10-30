Choice. Customization. Convenience. Little Caesars® to Launch Innovative, Award Winning Pizza Portal™ Technology in Canada
Alongside Mobile App, Canadians Across the Country Can Customize Their Order and Skip the Counter with the Industry's First, Heated, Self-Serve Pick Up
Oct 30, 2019, 10:43 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadians now have access to the next generation of HOT-N-READY® as Little Caesars introduces its award-winning Pizza Portal™ pickup in nearly all Canadian stores.* First introduced in the United States in 2018, this breakthrough technology Pizza Portal pickup was the industry's FIRST heated, self-service mobile order pickup portal. Since its widely celebrated inception, QSR Magazine honored Little Caesars with the Applied Technology Award. In addition, the International Franchise Association awarded the pizza chain with the Marketing and Technology Innovation Award for its industry-changing technology.
"Our longtime and loyal customers are at the core of everything we do," said Paula Vissing, Senior Vice President for Little Caesars. "We respect their time. We value their loyalty. That is why we are relentless in our pursuit of innovative ways to make their lives easier and more hassle-free. This technology not only allows them to bypass the counter to be in and out of the store within moments, it also gives them the flexibility to easily customize a pizza with the toppings of their choice."
How the Little Caesars® Pizza Portal™ Pickup Works
With a customer-centric and forward-looking focus the technology combines the convenience of mobile ordering with the ability to craft a pizza with toppings of choice, and seamless pre-payment with heated self-service pickup to create an entirely new and customizable experience.
What does this mean for customers?
- They can order and customize their pizza through the Little Caesars app or mobile website, and schedule a time that fits their schedule;
- They are notified through the app and/or website when their custom order is ready;
- They can bypass the lines and counter and go directly to the Pizza Portal pickup and input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code, opening the secured compartment for their personalized, hot, fresh order.
About the Little Caesars® Mobile App
The Little Caesars mobile app is built with pizza-loving customers in mind. Most recently, Touch ID/Fingerprint and Face ID login functionality have been added. Other app features include:
- Mobile payment
- Store locator that automatically detects the closest store to you and allows search.
- "Custom pizza builder": an interactive drag and drop experience. Users "make" their pizza by choosing from any available crust, then dragging and dropping their choice of toppings on to the pizza. Toppings can be placed on the entire pizza, or half.
- Order scheduling: Orders can be placed up to six days in advance.
- User-friendly, clean interface and minimal clicks per transaction.
- Save favorites for quick ordering later.
*Pizza Portal pickup and the Little Caesars Mobile App are available in participating Canadian locations
ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA
Little Caesar of Canada ULC, is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces.
ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS® PIZZA
Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 24 countries and territories around the world.
Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.
An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.
SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza
Share this article