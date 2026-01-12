LITTLE CAESARS BRINGS TRENDING DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA AND SINGLE-SERVE DINING TOGETHER TO LAUNCH NEW DETROIT-STYLE SLICES-N-STIX FOR JUST $4.99

The generously portioned craveable combo, designed for those who love crispy, cheesy edges, gets a hometown boost from Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars today announced the launch of Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix, a new single-serve meal option that brings together two of the brand's most iconic offerings in one irresistible package. Beginning January 12, customers can enjoy two slices of Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni pizza, four pieces of Italian Cheese Bread, and Crazy Sauce for just $4.99.

Courtesy of Little Caesars

"Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix delivers big flavor and value in a convenient, single-serve meal," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "It's perfect for people who want something quick, hearty, and satisfying, without sacrificing taste. We're excited to introduce this new way to enjoy Detroit-Style Pizza."

Adding hometown star power to the launch, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will appear as part of the campaign, celebrating the product's Detroit roots and helping introduce it to fans across the country. His participation underscores the brand's connection to its hometown and amplifies the excitement around bringing a bold new Detroit-inspired option to customers everywhere.

Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix will be available all day at participating Little Caesars locations nationwide beginning January 19, 2026.

For more information, visit www.LittleCaesars.com or download the Little Caesars app.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains

