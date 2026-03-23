LITTLE CAESARS® LAUNCHES FOUR-N-ONE™ STIX--FOUR CRAVEABLE FLAVORS FOR JUST $7.99

Four-N-One Stix includes four dippable flavors in one, leaning into the developing shareable snack category

DETROIT, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is expanding its menu with Four-N-One Stix, a new product designed to meet growing demand for shareable, snackable food with variety and strong value. Launching nationwide on March 23, Four-N-One Stix introduces a new occasion beyond traditional pizza — combining multiple flavors, dipping, and easy sharing in a single box.

Courtesy of Little Caesars

Priced at $7.99** and available as a Hot-N-Ready® product from 4–8 p.m., Four-N-One Stix features 16 dippable breadsticks in four flavors - cheese, pepperoni, jalapeño, and bacon - served with Crazy Sauce®, all presented in a pizza-sized format built for group enjoyment.

"Four-N-One Stix is designed for the moments when people want a little of everything," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "It brings together variety, dipping, and shareability in a format that feels new, while staying true to the great value and convenience our fans expect."

Created to sit at the intersection of pizza, appetizers, and snacks, Four-N-One Stix offers a flexible option for group hangouts, casual get-togethers, family nights, and late-day cravings. Four-N-One Stix stands out as a fun addition to the snacking category, delivering novelty alongside practicality.

Four-N-One Stix will be available for a limited time beginning on March 23, 2026. Guests can order at participating locations in-store or online through the Little Caesars app and website.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

* Top 4 national pizza chains

**Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations for a limited time. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA; many areas in NY, OR, WA; and 3rd party online sites.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza