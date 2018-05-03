Choice Hotels Announces 2018 'Best of Choice' Award Winners at 64th Annual Convention

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies, announced its "Best of Choice" award winners last night at the company's 64th Annual Convention in Las Vegas.
Winners are selected for each Choice Hotels brand for their commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence, and rank among the top properties in Choice Hotels' portfolio.
Below is the full list of the 2018 Choice Hotels "Best of Choice" award winners:
- Inn at the Mill, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member (Springdale, Ark.) – The unique 46-room hotel, located off Interstate 49 and near the University of Arkansas, features classic décor, reflective of the property's rich history and spacious guestrooms. The property also offers complimentary continental breakfast.
- Cambria Hotel Traverse City (Traverse City, Mich.) – The Cambria Hotel Traverse City has been recognized by Choice for providing exceptional service to business and leisure travelers every year since opening its doors in 2009. The upscale hotel is located near the beaches of Lake Michigan and several downtown attractions. The property features a state-of-the-art fitness center and contemporary onsite dining.
- Comfort Suites (Hartville, Ohio) – Underscoring the Comfort brand promise to deliver a refreshing guest experience, the Comfort Suites hotel in Hartville offers the amenities and heartfelt assistance guests need for a successful trip, including complimentary breakfast, spacious guestrooms, indoor pool, and premium bedding. The hotel is easily accessible from I-77 and near several local attractions such as the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Wright State University.
- Comfort Inn & Suites North Conway (North Conway, N.H.) – Whether guests travel for business or leisure, alone or with family, the Comfort Inn & Suites North Conway hotel offers the amenities they need to feel relaxed and refreshed, including miniature-golf and free hot breakfast. The property also offers convenient access to several nearby attractions, including White Mountain National Forest and Mount Washington.
- Sleep Inn & Suites (Cross Lanes, W.Va.) – Just minutes away from West Virginia State University, the Sleep Inn & Suites hotel is also close by to the West Virginia State Capitol and downtown Charleston. Visitors can enjoy the hotel's simply stylish décor and amenities, such as free hot breakfast, indoor pool and whirlpool, and guest laundry services.
- Quality Inn (Ennis, Texas) – Conveniently situated south of Dallas, and an hour away from downtown Houston, the Quality Inn in Ennis hotel offers guests an affordable accommodation, spacious guest rooms, an oak-shaded patio and picnic area, free hot and healthy breakfast, and complimentary newspapers.
- Clarion Inn Conference Center (Gonzales, La.) – Ideally situated between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the 164-room Clarion Inn Conference Center hotel provides guests easy access to the area's top attractions. Business and leisure travelers alike may enjoy the property's lush gardens, seasonal outdoor pool, 4,400 square feet of flexible meeting space, and award-winning restaurant, Mike Anderson's Seafood.
- MainStay Suites – Hotel in Sidney (Sidney, Mont.) – Located off 3rd Street Northwest, the 89-room MainStay Suites hotel offers the amenities guests need, including free continental breakfast, guest laundry facilities, and pet-friendly accommodations, to help them live like they are at home. The property has been recognized several times for its exceptional guest service.
- Suburban Extended Stay Hotel - Triadelphia (Triadelphia, W. Va.) – Previously honored for its outstanding customer service and operational excellence, the hotel offers guests a comfortable and affordable lodging option for long-term stays. The property is located near a number of local attractions, including West Virginia Independence Hall, Wheeling Island Casino, and Wesbanco Arena.
- Econo Lodge (Thompson, Ga.) – Recognized by Choice Hotels in the past for its exceptional hospitality and service, the property is pet-friendly and is located near the iconic Augusta National Golf Club as well as Mistletoe State Park.
- Rodeway Inn & Suites (Phillipsburg, Kan.) – Located off Highways 36 and 183, the Rodeway Inn & Suites hotel in Phillipsburg provides an affordable and reliable accommodation near many local attractions, including Fort Bissell, Glen Elder Lake and Prairie Dog State Park.
For more information, or to make your reservation at any of these award-winning hotels, visit www.choicehotels.com.
About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.
