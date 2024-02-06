Choice Hotels Canada selects guest technology provider SONIFI for Qualified Vendor Program

News provided by

SONIFI Solutions

06 Feb, 2024, 08:13 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest technology provider SONIFI has been approved by Choice Hotels Canada to participate in its Qualified Vendor Program.

As an approved Qualified Vendor, SONIFI is positioned to provide an enhanced experience for the more than 330 Choice Hotels Canada properties across the country.

Continue Reading
Choice Hotels Canada selects guest technology provider SONIFI for Qualified Vendor Program
Choice Hotels Canada selects guest technology provider SONIFI for Qualified Vendor Program

Franchisees get access to SONIFI's expertise, brand-exclusive pricing, and 24/7/365 support available nationwide for SONIFI's guest technology solutions, including interactive TV and streaming via STAYCAST.

"We're proud to partner with Choice properties on enhancing their guest experiences," said Carey Feller, SONIFI's Senior Director of Strategic Accounts. "Adding our status as a Qualified Vendor in Canada makes it even easier for Choice Hotels Canada franchisees to get the best SONIFI solutions that improve guest satisfaction, increase revenue, and drive guest loyalty to the Choice family of brands in Canada."

About SONIFI
SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with guest Wi-Fi, interactive TVs, streaming, and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.