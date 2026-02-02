Everhome Suites Expands Footprint with Openings in Texas and Kentucky and New Jersey, Crossing the 25th Property Milestone

Sustained brand momentum underscores Choice Hotels' leadership in midscale extended stay

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everhome Suites, the midscale extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors and a leader in the extended stay segment, continues to grow its national footprint with recent openings in Texas, Kentucky and New Jersey.

These additions mark a significant milestone for the brand, with 27 Everhome Suites properties now open nationwide — making Everhome one of the first among the industry's recently launched midscale extended stay brands to reach this critical threshold.

Designed for guests seeking apartment-style accommodations for longer stays, Everhome Suites offers spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, modern design, and thoughtful amenities to help travelers feel at home while on the road.

"Extended stay continues to be one of the most compelling segments in lodging, and Everhome Suites is a key part of our growth strategy," said Matt McElhare, Vice President & Extended Stay Segment Lead at Choice Hotels International. "This redesigned prototype reflects the disciplined, insight‑driven approach we bring to the segment—ensuring we're developing solutions that meet owners where they are today while positioning them for long‑term success. By integrating feedback from developers and operators, we're delivering a smarter, more efficient design that enhances project viability and elevates the guest experience."

The newly opened hotels were developed with longtime collaborators of Choice Hotels, Highside Companies.

The latest additions to the Everhome Suites portfolio include:

Everhome Suites San Antonio, TX opened in October 2025. Located at 619 N Hunt Lane, the property is ideally positioned near major employers and attractions in one of Texas' most dynamic cities. Guests benefit from proximity to Lackland Air Force Base, the South Texas Medical Center, and corporate offices for USAA and Wells Fargo. The hotel also serves leisure travelers visiting SeaWorld San Antonio and the city's vibrant downtown area.

Everhome Suites Bowling Green, KY opened in November 2025. Situated at 1699 Charlie Court, this property caters to extended stay guests connected to Western Kentucky University, the GM Corvette Assembly Plant, and major healthcare facilities such as The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Its location also provides convenient access to regional manufacturing hubs and attractions like the National Corvette Museum.

Everhome Suites Somerset, NJ opened in late December 2025. Located at 1860 Easton Avenue, the hotel will serve the bustling New Jersey corridor with easy access to Rutgers University, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and Johnson & Johnson's corporate headquarters. The property is also strategically positioned near major highways, making it an ideal choice for business travelers and those visiting the greater New York metropolitan area.

Since its launch, Everhome Suites has continued to attract developers and guests alike with its flexible design and strong value proposition. The brand's pipeline reflects Choice Hotels' commitment to meeting the growing demand for extended stay accommodations nationwide.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit https://www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/our-brands/extended-stay/everhome-suites

Everhome Suites®: Closer to Home ®

The Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to Home® experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The newly constructed midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with apartment-style suites featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and customizable "me" spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Highside Companies

Founded in 2019, Highside Companies is a Denver-based real estate company, with over $1 billion in active projects across the U.S. and Canada. Under the direction of a leadership team with more than a century of combined experience in every aspect of the commercial real estate lifecycle, Highside offers best-in-class investment, investment management, and development solutions across multiple asset classes. For more information, visit www.highsidecompanies.com.

