Choice Hotels International Launches National Marketing Campaign to Inspire People to Maximize their Vacations and "Check Into More"

"Over the last few years, we've seen a significant cultural shift in people booking travel based on what they want to experience, not just where they want to go," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels International. "With over 7,500 properties at different price points ranging from full-service upscale hotels with on-site restaurants and bars, to ubiquitous select-service hotels, all connected through a benefit-rich rewards program, we're empowering our guests to unlock more opportunities for connection and exploration."

Building off the success of the 2024 campaign, Choice brought back actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key, who resonated strongly with target audiences. Key's signature comedic style and relatability showcases the versatility, depth and breadth of the hotel options travelers have access to on ChoiceHotels.com and by being a member of the award-winning rewards program, Choice Privileges.

To further inspire guests to make the most of their travels, Choice Hotels has also launched the "Time Off Tooolbox" (with three Os in reference to Out-of-Office), home to customizable time-off request videos and messages from the Vacation Maximization-er himself. Through the "Time Off Requestor," travelers can, in hilarious fashion, leverage the assistance of Keegan-Michael Key to create videos requesting time off that no boss can deny. The "Out-of-Office Message Generator" creates personalized automatic email replies based on trip details in Key's voice, making every aspect of taking a break more enjoyable.

The TV ads and online videos highlight the Radisson, Cambria, Quality Inn and Comfort brands. Radisson offers modern and functional guestrooms with dedicated workspaces as well as flexible meeting spaces. Cambria offers locally inspired design and flavors with rooftop bars and outdoor spaces, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Comfort offers a warm and welcoming stay, with essential amenities including a free hot breakfast, spacious rooms and great pools at select locations across the country. Quality offers the best value for your money with a free hot breakfast and friendly service. To connect Choice Hotels with our family of brands, a suite of logos – including the recently introduced new ones for Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals and Radisson – are spotlighted at the end of each commercial.

One spot is dedicated to Choice Privileges, the rewards program with 68 million members globally that recently announced a series of new member features and redemption opportunities. These include RewardSaver room rates starting at 6,000 points, the ability to redeem points for rooms with premium features such as a better view or an upgraded room at select hotels and expanding how far out people can book using points from 14 to 50 weeks. Members of Choice Privileges can earn and redeem points for stays at more than 7,000 hotels and for college sports and Trackhouse Racing "money can't buy" experiences.

Choice Hotels' 2025 media strategy, developed in partnership with dentsu X, is designed to inspire and connect with families, young professionals, and business travelers looking to maximize every trip. Anchored in a video-first approach across connected TV, online video and social, the campaign amplifies awareness of Choice's portfolio of brands while diversifying placements to engage unique audiences through podcasts, trending content, as well as Key's own social media channels. Leveraging advanced targeting and delivery technologies, the plan personalizes messaging for new and existing guests and captures in-market travelers through expanded partnerships with leading platforms like Hulu, Disney, Peacock, and Amazon – helping Choice Hotels stay top of mind wherever and however travelers plan their journeys.

To see the ad campaign, click here and here. To use the "Time Off Tooolbox" and craft a customized out-of-office message by Keegan-Michael Key worthy of a maximized vacation, click here.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The one to watch in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 635,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay, and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

