Choice Hotels International Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

"Despite a year of unprecedented challenges brought upon us by the pandemic, Choice Hotels drove results that significantly outperformed the industry, achieved a number of major milestones in the execution of our long-term strategy and positioned the company to continue to grow our share of travel demand in the years to come," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "These results are a testament to the success of our winning strategy to grow our limited-service brands in more revenue-intense segments and the right locations. We believe that our long-term view, compelling franchisee value proposition, well-segmented brand portfolio and strong balance sheet will help us further capitalize on growth opportunities in 2021 and beyond."

Throughout 2020, Choice Hotels provided a broad range of support to its franchisees, guests and communities while improving its overall financial and liquidity position. Highlights of fourth quarter and full year 2020 results include:

Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) change outperformed the total industry by nearly 26 percentage points, declining 25.1% for fourth quarter 2020, compared to the same period of the prior year, and improved by 370 basis points from third quarter 2020. Full year and fourth quarter 2020 RevPAR performance also exceeded the chain scale segments in which the company competes, as reported by STR.

Fourth quarter 2020 domestic RevPAR change outperformed the industry by an average of 26 percentage points per week, an approximately 600 basis points expansion since third quarter 2020 (see Exhibit 7 for weekly RevPAR trends).

The company achieved a number of major milestones in the execution of its long-term strategy to grow its presence in more revenue-intense segments and locations, including a return to unit growth for the Comfort brand family following the successful completion of its transformation, significant expansion of its extended stay portfolio and the continued growth of Cambria Hotels.

The company awarded 427 domestic franchise agreements in 2020, a 38% decrease compared to the prior year. Over 70% of the agreements awarded in 2020 were for conversion hotels and 28% were executed in the month of December.

Net income was $7.9 million for fourth quarter and $75.4 million for full year 2020, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 and $1.35 , respectively.

Full year adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 6, decreased 49% over the prior full year period to $123.9 million .

Full year adjusted diluted EPS were $2.22 , a decrease of 49% over the prior full year period, while fourth quarter 2020 adjusted diluted EPS were $0.51 , a 45% decrease from fourth quarter 2019.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full year 2020 were $241.1 million , a 35% decrease from the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2020 were $54.7 million , a 35% decrease from fourth quarter 2019.

The company reported cash flow from operations of over $115 million for full year 2020.

Performance Trends

Domestic systemwide RevPAR decreased 25.1% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year, exceeding the total industry by nearly 26 percentage points and outperforming the respective chain scales in which the company competes by more than 760 basis points. Full year 2020 domestic systemwide RevPAR declined 30.7%, surpassing the overall industry performance by nearly 17 percentage points.

The company's extended-stay portfolio continued to outperform the industry in 2020, with an average domestic systemwide occupancy rate of 69%. The portfolio achieved average weekly occupancy rates of over 70% since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March through December 31, 2020 — exceeding the industry weekly average by 30 percentage points. Specifically, the WoodSpring Suites brand achieved occupancy levels of over 70% in fourth quarter 2020, outperforming the industry by 28 percentage points, and grew RevPAR by 2% in the month of December, year-over-year. MainStay Suites gained nearly 22 percentage points on the local competition in RevPAR share in the fourth quarter, year-over-year. In addition, the Suburban brand's occupancy rates increased by 210 basis points in fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

The company's upscale portfolio continued to achieve domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains versus its local competitors for fourth quarter 2020, compared to the same period of the prior year, with the Cambria Hotels brand achieving gains of nearly 22 percentage points year-over-year. In addition, the Ascend Hotel Collection's domestic systemwide year-over-year RevPAR change surpassed the upscale segment by over 20 percentage points in the fourth quarter.

All select-service midscale brands achieved domestic systemwide RevPAR share gains versus their local competitors for fourth quarter 2020 and full year, compared to the same periods of the prior year. The Comfort brand family's domestic systemwide year-over-year RevPAR change outperformed the upper-midscale chain scale by over 10 percentage points in fourth quarter 2020.

In fourth quarter and full year 2020, the company continued to outperform the industry on year-over-year domestic RevPAR change and achieved RevPAR share gains versus its local competitors across all location types, as reported by STR.

Additional details for the company's fourth quarter 2020 and full year results are as follows:

Revenues

Total revenues decreased 31% to $774.1 million for full year 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, and decreased by 28% from the fourth quarter of the prior year to $193.4 million .

Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees for full year 2020 decreased 31% over the prior year to $371.5 million , and decreased 32% to $88.0 million for fourth quarter compared to the same period of 2019.

Full year domestic royalties totaled $251.2 million , a 31% decrease from the same period of 2019, and reached $60.1 million for fourth quarter 2020, a 27% decrease compared to the same period of 2019.

The company's domestic effective royalty rate for full year 2020 increased 8 basis points over the prior year to 4.94% and grew 7 basis points for fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Development

The company awarded 195 domestic franchise agreements in fourth quarter 2020, a 36% decrease compared to the same period of the prior year. Of the total domestic franchise agreements awarded in the fourth quarter, over 70% were for conversion hotels.

The company continued its leadership in the midscale segment by increasing the number of domestic hotels by 1.3% from December 31, 2019 . Specifically, the Comfort brand family grew both its number of domestic hotels and rooms by 2% since December 31, 2019 , and reached over 260 hotels in its domestic pipeline, including 65 hotels awaiting conversion, which will drive the brand's growth in the near term.

The company's extended-stay portfolio continued its rapid expansion, reaching 447 domestic hotels as of December 31, 2020 , an 11% increase since December 31, 2019 , with the domestic extended-stay pipeline expanding to over 315 hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development. Since December 31, 2019 , the MainStay Suites brand grew its number of open domestic hotels by 23% and experienced the highest number of hotel openings in a year in the brand's history. The Suburban brand's domestic franchise agreements awarded for full year 2020 increased by over 40% over the prior year.

The Cambria Hotels brand increased its number of domestic hotels and rooms by 8% and 6%, respectively, from December 31, 2019 . The Cambria Hotels brand's pipeline has grown to nearly 80 domestic hotels with 19 under active construction as of December 31, 2020 .

The number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of December 31, 2020 , increased 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively, from December 31, 2019 . The company's domestic upscale, midscale, and extended stay segments reported a 1.8% and 1.6% aggregate increase in units and rooms, respectively, since December 31, 2019 .

The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, as of December 31, 2020 , reached 966 hotels that represent approximately 80,000 rooms.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company ended full year 2020 with a strong balance sheet and continues to benefit from its primarily franchise-only business model, which has historically provided a relatively stable earnings stream, low capital expenditure requirements and significant free cash flow. In July 2020, the company refinanced a portion of debt to extend its debt maturity profile and capitalized on favorable credit markets to significantly reduce the company's effective cost of borrowings.

During fourth quarter 2020, the company's net debt decreased by approximately $50 million to a total net debt of $836 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $886 million as of September 30, 2020. The company reported cash flow from operations of over $115 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, of which over $45 million was generated in the fourth quarter alone despite entering the historically lower seasonal demand environment. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity through the revolving credit facility was approximately $835 million.

Shareholder Returns

During full year 2020, the company repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of common stock for approximately $55.5 million under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 3.4 million shares remaining under the current share repurchase authorization. The company has temporarily suspended share repurchases under the stock repurchase program as previously disclosed on April 8, 2020, but may continue to repurchase stock from employees in conjunction with tax withholding and option exercises under the company's equity incentive plans.

As previously disclosed, the company has temporarily suspended the payout of future dividends while the COVID-19 pandemic is significantly impacting travel. As a result, total dividends paid during 2020 were approximately $25 million.

Outlook

The ultimate and precise impact of COVID-19 on full year 2021 is still unknown at this time and will depend on numerous factors, including future levels of resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the pace of vaccination rollout and vaccines' effectiveness, the duration and scope of mandated travel and other restrictions, the confidence level of consumers to travel and the pace and level of the broader macroeconomic recovery. As a result, the company is not providing formal guidance for first quarter or full year 2021 at this time.

The company currently expects to see a sequential quarter-over-quarter improvement in RevPAR change for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 versus the same periods of 2020 and 2019. Through mid-February, the company's year-to-date 2021 RevPAR has declined by approximately 18% from the same period of 2020.

The company will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 across its business and will provide further updates in the next earnings report based on the best information then available.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 6, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, EPS and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited.

We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, debt-restructuring costs, tax credits related to the rehabilitation and re-use of historic buildings, exceptional allowances recorded as a result of COVID-19's impact on the collectability of receivables, expenses associated with legal claims and gains and losses on sale/disposal and impairment of assets primarily related to the company's operations that provide Software as a Service ("SaaS") technology solutions to vacation-rental management companies, hotel ownership and development activities; and an office building leased to a third-party to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation-system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation-system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues, excluding marketing and reservation-system activities. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation-system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Net Debt: The company's net debt is calculated as total long-term debt (including current portion) excluding unamortized financing costs and discounts minus cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,













Variance









Variance





2020

2019

$

%

2020

2019

$

%

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





































































REVENUES





































































Royalty fees

$ 63,151

$ 87,683

$ (24,532)

(28) %

$ 263,308

$ 388,151

$ (124,843)

(32) %

Initial franchise and relicensing fees

5,875

7,266

(1,391)

(19) %

25,906

27,489

(1,583)

(6) %

Procurement services

10,633

13,839

(3,206)

(23) %

45,242

61,429

(16,187)

(26) %

Marketing and reservation system

105,365

137,873

(32,508)

(24) %

402,568

577,426

(174,858)

(30) %

Owned hotels

4,437

11,572

(7,135)

(62) %

20,168

20,282

(114)

(1) %

Other

3,932

9,851

(5,919)

(60) %

16,880

40,043

(23,163)

(58) %

Total revenues

193,393

268,084

(74,691)

(28) %

774,072

1,114,820

(340,748)

(31) %





































OPERATING EXPENSES





































































Selling, general and administrative

44,312

44,031

281

1 %

148,524

168,833

(20,309)

(12) %

Depreciation and amortization

6,522

6,239

283

5 %

25,831

18,828

7,003

37 %

Marketing and reservation system

113,283

140,749

(27,466)

(20) %

446,847

579,139

(132,292)

(23) %

Owned hotels

3,244

8,434

(5,190)

(62) %

16,066

14,448

1,618

11 %

Total operating expenses

167,361

199,453

(32,092)

(16) %

637,268

781,248

(143,980)

(18)%





































Gain (loss) on sale, disposition and impairment of assets, net

(9,235)

4

(9,239)

(234,183) %

(14,751)

(14,930)

179

(1)%





































Operating income

16,797

68,635

(51,838)

(76) %

122,053

318,642

(196,589)

(62)%





































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET

































Interest expense

11,875

12,072

(197)

(2) %

49,028

46,807

2,221

5 %

Interest income

(1,411)

(2,379)

968

(41) %

(7,688)

(9,996)

2,308

(23) %

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

7,188

(7,188)

(100) %

16,565

7,188

9,377

130 %

Other gains

(3,175)

(1,643)

(1,532)

93 %

(4,147)

(4,862)

715

(15) %

Equity in net loss of affiliates

8,117

25

8,092

32,368 %

15,289

9,576

5,713

60 %

Total other income and expenses, net

15,406

15,263

143

1 %

69,047

48,713

20,334

42 %





































Income before income taxes

1,391

53,372

(51,981)

(97) %

53,006

269,929

(216,923)

(80) %

Income tax (benefit) expense

(6,474)

11,203

(17,677)

(158) %

(22,381)

47,051

(69,432)

(148) %

Net income

$ 7,865

$ 42,169

$ (34,304)

(81) %

$ 75,387

$ 222,878

$ (147,491)

(66) %









































































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.76

$ (0.62)

(82) %

$ 1.36

$ 4.00

$ (2.64)

(66) %









































































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.75

$ (0.61)

(81) %

$ 1.35

$ 3.98

$ (2.63)

(66) %



Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019





















ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 234,779

$ 33,766

Accounts receivable, net

149,921

141,566

Other current assets

48,214

61,257

Total current assets

432,914

236,589













Property and equipment, net

334,901

351,502

Intangible assets, net

303,725

290,421

Goodwill

159,196

159,196

Notes receivable, net of allowances

95,785

103,054

Investments in unconsolidated entities

57,879

78,655

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,688

24,088

Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

29,104

24,978

Other assets

156,141

118,189













Total assets

$ 1,587,333

$ 1,386,672





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





















Accounts payable

$ 83,329

$ 73,449

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

78,920

90,364

Deferred revenue

50,290

71,594

Liability for guest loyalty program

43,308

82,970

Current portion of long-term debt

-

7,511

Total current liabilities

255,847

325,888













Long-term debt

1,058,738

844,102

Deferred revenue

122,406

112,662

Liability for guest loyalty program

77,071

46,698

Operating lease liabilities

12,739

21,270

Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

33,756

29,949

Other liabilities

32,528

29,614













Total liabilities

1,593,085

1,410,183













Total shareholders' deficit

(5,752)

(23,511)













Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$ 1,587,333

$ 1,386,672



Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)













(In thousands) Year Ended December 31,













2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income $ 75,387

$ 222,878











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 25,831

18,828

Depreciation and amortization - marketing and reservation system 22,625

17,294

Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 11,310

7,992

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 14,751

10,356

Loss on sale of business -

4,674

Gain on disposal of assets, net -

(2,103)

Loss on debt extinguishment 16,565

7,188

Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 9,690

17,615

Non-cash interest and other (income) loss (6,723)

(4,010)

Deferred income taxes (44,826)

9,810

Equity in net losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, less distributions received 15,439

12,562

Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (36,479)

(38,944)

Change in working capital and other, net of acquisition 11,481

(13,584)











NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 115,051

270,556











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Investment in property and equipment (38,593)

(57,342)

Investment in intangible assets (1,359)

(6,699)

Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(168,954)

Proceeds from sales of assets -

10,585

Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated joint venture 7,435

8,937

Proceeds from sale of tax credits for rehabilitation of historic building 9,197

-

Payment on business disposition, net -

(10,783)

Contributions to equity method investments (5,454)

(27,828)

Distributions from equity method investments 3,363

10,241

Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (2,562)

(3,175)

Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 2,478

2,217

Issuance of notes receivable (9,845)

(20,722)

Collections of notes receivable 6,494

14,231

Other items, net (623)

(1,875)











NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (29,469)

(251,167)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Net borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities (18,480)

(72,400)

Proceeds from issuance of Term Loan 249,500

-

Proceeds from issuance of 2020 Senior Notes 447,723

-

Proceeds from issuance of long term debt -

422,376

Principal payments on long-term debt, including premium on extinguishment (473,857)

(250,497)

Payments to extinguish long-term debt (14,347)

(6,312)

Debt issuance costs (4,620)

(3,936)

Purchases of treasury stock (55,450)

(50,638)

Dividends paid (25,274)

(48,089)

Payments on transfer of interest in notes receivable -

(24,409)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,203

21,410











NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 115,398

(12,495)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents 200,980

6,894

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 33

230

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,766

26,642











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 234,779

$ 33,766



CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 4 SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION

DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM(1)

(UNAUDITED)













































































































































































For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Change















































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily















Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR











































Comfort(2)

$83.72

46.1 %

$38.58

$95.84

62.2 %

$59.66

(12.6)%

(1,610) bps

(35.3)%

Sleep

$75.92

46.2 %

$35.08

$85.28

61.1 %

$52.09

(11.0)%

(1,490) bps

(32.7)%

Quality

$72.13

41.8 %

$30.16

$80.11

54.1 %

$43.33

(10.0)%

(1,230) bps

(30.4)%

Clarion(3)

$73.37

32.9 %

$24.15

$84.73

49.5 %

$41.90

(13.4)%

(1,660) bps

(42.4)%

Econo Lodge

$59.12

40.9 %

$24.16

$63.75

47.7 %

$30.44

(7.3)%

(680) bps

(20.6)%

Rodeway

$59.48

43.6 %

$25.94

$64.25

49.0 %

$31.48

(7.4)%

(540) bps

(17.6)%

WoodSpring Suites

$46.16

71.5 %

$33.02

$47.10

75.3 %

$35.46

(2.0)%

(380) bps

(6.9)%

MainStay

$77.14

55.6 %

$42.86

$84.85

64.0 %

$54.32

(9.1)%

(840) bps

(21.1)%

Suburban

$51.44

63.6 %

$32.73

$57.25

66.9 %

$38.30

(10.1)%

(330) bps

(14.5)%

Cambria Hotels

$112.30

38.2 %

$42.87

$145.45

67.5 %

$98.12

(22.8)%

(2,930) bps

(56.3)%

Ascend Hotel Collection

$116.52

43.4 %

$50.59

$125.16

61.2 %

$76.57

(6.9)%

(1,780) bps

(33.9)%











































Total

$71.63

45.6 %

$32.70

$81.83

57.7 %

$47.18

(12.5)%

(1,210) bps

(30.7)%













































































































































































For the Three Months December 31, 2020

For the Three Months December 31, 2019

Change





















Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily















Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR









































Comfort(2)

$79.26

45.6 %

$36.18

$90.72

57.3 %

$51.96

(12.6)%

(1,170) bps

(30.4)%

Sleep

$71.55

45.3 %

$32.42

$81.19

55.5 %

$45.06

(11.9)%

(1,020) bps

(28.1)%

Quality

$68.77

41.1 %

$28.25

$75.35

48.8 %

$36.78

(8.7)%

(770) bps

(23.2)%

Clarion(3)

$68.86

31.5 %

$21.72

$79.29

43.9 %

$34.80

(13.2)%

(1,240) bps

(37.6)%

Econo Lodge

$57.45

40.0 %

$22.97

$60.30

43.7 %

$26.32

(4.7)%

(370) bps

(12.7)%

Rodeway

$57.34

42.5 %

$24.38

$60.73

44.9 %

$27.25

(5.6)%

(240) bps

(10.5)%

WoodSpring Suites

$46.20

70.1 %

$32.38

$46.34

70.7 %

$32.78

(0.3)%

(60) bps

(1.2)%

MainStay

$76.44

57.0 %

$43.58

$80.08

59.0 %

$47.21

(4.5)%

(200) bps

(7.7)%

Suburban

$49.39

63.4 %

$31.32

$53.70

61.3 %

$32.93

(8.0)%

210 bps

(4.9)%

Cambria Hotels

$99.50

37.7 %

$37.50

$146.52

62.1 %

$91.05

(32.1)%

(2,440) bps

(58.8)%

Ascend Hotel Collection

$105.72

42.2 %

$44.60

$120.31

56.7 %

$68.25

(12.1)%

(1,450) bps

(34.7)%











































Total

$68.37

44.9 %

$30.72

$77.73

52.8 %

$41.04

(12.0)%

(790) bps

(25.1)%































































































































Effective Royalty Rate





















































































For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended



























12/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

























































System-wide(4)

4.98%

4.91%

4.94%

4.86%

































































(1) In response to partial hotel closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company revised its calculation of Occupancy to be reflective of full room availability. Additionally, the Company also made minor revisions to its ADR calculations, with respect to complimentary rooms. The revised ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR are reflected in the tables above for all periods noted. (2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites (3) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe (4) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 5 SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA

(UNAUDITED)

















































































































December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Variance









































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%





































Comfort(1)

1,648

129,711

1,616

127,000

32

2,711

2.0 %

2.1 %

Sleep

408

28,790

402

28,361

6

429

1.5 %

1.5 %

Quality

1,697

128,807

1,688

129,232

9

(425)

0.5 %

(0.3)%

Clarion(2)

183

22,072

178

22,498

5

(426)

2.8 %

(1.9)%

Econo Lodge

777

47,023

807

48,538

(30)

(1,515)

(3.7)%

(3.1)%

Rodeway

559

31,828

600

34,727

(41)

(2,899)

(6.8)%

(8.3)%

WoodSpring Suites

291

35,020

270

32,479

21

2,541

7.8 %

7.8 %

MainStay

90

6,374

73

4,636

17

1,738

23.3 %

37.5 %

Suburban

66

6,470

60

6,082

6

388

10.0 %

6.4 %

Cambria Hotels

54

7,697

50

7,277

4

420

8.0 %

5.8 %

Ascend Hotel Collection

194

20,890

211

22,143

(17)

(1,253)

(8.1)%

(5.7)%





































Domestic Franchises(3)

5,967

464,682

5,955

462,973

12

1,709

0.2 %

0.4 %





































International Franchises

1,180

133,295

1,198

127,924

(18)

5,371

(1.5)%

4.2 %





































Total Franchises

7,147

597,977

7,153

590,897

(6)

7,080

(0.1)%

1.2 %

















































































































































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites (2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe (3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 6 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



























REVENUES AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS, EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES































(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2020

2019

2020

2019



Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation Activities









































Total Revenues

$ 193,393

$ 268,084

$ 774,072

$ 1,114,820



Adjustments:



















Marketing and reservation system revenues

(105,365)

(137,873)

(402,568)

(577,426)



Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 88,028

$ 130,211

$ 371,504

$ 537,394







ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2020

2019

2020

2019

























Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 44,312

$ 44,031

$ 148,524

$ 168,833



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(3,157)

(1,646)

(4,085)

(4,798)



Operational restructuring charges

(918)

(1,466)

(9,564)

(1,466)



Share-based compensation

(2,186)

(2,547)

(3,810)

(8,759)



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

(3,333)

-

(7,296)

-



Expenses associated with legal claims

(3,000)

-

(3,000)

-



Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 31,718

$ 38,372

$ 120,769

$ 153,810







ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA")





















(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2020

2019

2020

2019























Net income

$ 7,865

$ 42,169

$ 75,387

$ 222,878



Income tax (benefit) expense

(6,474)

11,203

(22,381)

47,051



Interest expense

11,875

12,072

49,028

46,807



Interest income

(1,411)

(2,379)

(7,688)

(9,996)



Other gains

(3,175)

(1,643)

(4,147)

(4,862)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

7,188

16,565

7,188



Equity in operating net loss of affiliates, net of impairments

776

25

7,948

9,576



Loss (gain) on sale, dispositions and impairments, net

16,576

(4)

22,092

14,930



Depreciation and amortization

6,522

6,239

25,831

18,828



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

3,157

1,646

4,085

4,798



Operational restructuring charges

918

1,466

9,564

1,466



Share-based compensation

2,186

2,547

3,810

8,759



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

3,333

-

7,296

-



Expenses associated with legal claims

3,000

-

3,000

-



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

7,918

2,876

44,279

1,713



Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

1,657

155

6,416

4,484

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,723

$ 83,560

$ 241,085

$ 373,620







ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)





















(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





























2020

2019

2020

2019























Net income

$ 7,865

$ 42,169

$ 75,387

$ 222,878

Adjustments:



















Loss on the extinguishment of debt

-

5,541

12,457

5,541



Loss on sale, dispositions and impairments, net

12,451

555

16,613

17,071



Operational restructuring charges

689

1,130

7,190

1,130



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

2,506

-

5,487

-



Expenses associated with legal claims

2,256

-

2,256

-



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

6,554

2,308

35,167

1,376



Sale of tax credits on historical building

-

62

(1,857)

(5,973)



Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

(3,395)

-

(28,848)

-

Adjusted Net Income

$ 28,926

$ 51,765

$ 123,852

$ 242,023













































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.14

$ 0.75

$ 1.35

$ 3.98

Adjustments:



















Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

0.10

0.22

0.10



Loss on sale, dispositions and impairments, net

0.22

0.01

0.30

0.30



Operational restructuring costs

0.01

0.02

0.13

0.02



Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

0.04

-

0.10

-



Expenses associated with legal claims

0.04

-

0.04

-



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

0.12

0.04

0.63

0.03



Sale of tax credits on historical building

-

-

(0.03)

(0.11)



Foreign tax benefit on international restructuring

(0.06)

-

(0.52)

-

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.51

$ 0.92

$ 2.22

$ 4.32



CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 7 DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR YEAR OVER YEAR

FLUCTUATION VERSUS INDUSTRY(1)

(UNAUDITED)

















Choice

Total

Week beginning

Hotels

Industry

3/8/2020

-22.4%

-32.4%

3/15/2020

-46.4%

-69.5%

3/22/2020

-60.9%

-80.6%

3/29/2020

-63.1%

-81.3%

4/5/2020

-65.7%

-83.0%

4/12/2020

-57.5%

-78.7%

4/19/2020

-60.4%

-78.2%

4/26/2020

-56.8%

-76.5%

5/3/2020

-53.5%

-74.1%

5/10/2020

-54.6%

-73.4%

5/17/2020

-50.8%

-69.6%

5/24/2020

-44.0%

-62.1%

5/31/2020

-44.0%

-64.8%

6/7/2020

-42.4%

-62.5%

6/14/2020

-42.2%

-60.0%

6/21/2020

-37.9%

-56.3%

6/28/2020

-27.9%

-44.5%

7/5/2020

-35.8%

-54.4%

7/12/2020

-38.3%

-55.9%

7/19/2020

-37.5%

-54.8%

7/26/2020

-33.1%

-51.1%

8/2/2020

-29.5%

-49.1%

8/9/2020

-26.6%

-45.9%

8/16/2020

-25.8%

-45.9%

8/23/2020

-25.6%

-44.3%

8/30/2020

-14.0%

-32.7%

9/6/2020

-26.2%

-48.1%

9/13/2020

-28.6%

-51.6%

9/20/2020

-28.3%

-51.7%

9/27/2020

-26.9%

-48.0%

10/4/2020

-27.0%

-47.5%

10/11/2020

-27.4%

-50.3%

10/18/2020

-26.7%

-51.8%

10/25/2020

-23.8%

-48.4%

11/1/2020

-28.2%

-57.2%

11/8/2020

-23.2%

-53.5%

11/15/2020

-22.9%

-52.2%

11/22/2020

-25.5%

-41.2%

11/29/2020

-26.5%

-58.4%

12/6/2020

-25.2%

-57.3%

12/13/2020

-15.9%

-42.5%

12/19/2020

-26.3%

-52.3%

12/26/2020

-11.0%

-35.1%

























(1) Source: STR Weekly Hotel Review



