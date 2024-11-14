Choice Hotels International's Campaign Benefitting American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts Raises Over $160,000 in Total from Choice Privileges Points Donations and Corporate Matching

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a matching campaign, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) associates and members of the Choice Privileges rewards program have donated a total of over $160,000 toward the American Red Cross relief efforts for communities in the Southeast impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The campaign to raise funds ended on November 11.  

In total, Choice Privileges members donated more than 21 million points, equivalent to nearly $108,000, and Choice Hotels fulfilled a $50,000 donation match. Additional donations came from company associates and matching through Choice Gives, the company's corporate charity donation matching program.

"We're proud to have come together as a company with our associates and Choice Privileges members to donate over $160,000 to help communities affected by the hurricanes in the Southeast via the American Red Cross," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands & chief sustainability officer, Choice Hotels International. "Thank you to everyone who contributed to this effort and is helping Choice build a better tomorrow, today."

To make monetary donations to the American Red Cross, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html

For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Environment, Social, and Governance Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx   

