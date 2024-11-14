Choice Hotels International's Campaign Benefitting American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts Raises Over $160,000 in Total from Choice Privileges Points Donations and Corporate Matching
News provided byChoice Hotels International, Inc.
Nov 14, 2024, 12:54 ET
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a matching campaign, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) associates and members of the Choice Privileges rewards program have donated a total of over $160,000 toward the American Red Cross relief efforts for communities in the Southeast impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The campaign to raise funds ended on November 11.
