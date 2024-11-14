Choice Hotels International's Campaign Benefitting American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts Raises Over $160,000 in Total from Choice Privileges Points Donations and Corporate Matching

In total, Choice Privileges members donated more than 21 million points, equivalent to nearly $108,000, and Choice Hotels fulfilled a $50,000 donation match. Additional donations came from company associates and matching through Choice Gives, the company's corporate charity donation matching program.

"We're proud to have come together as a company with our associates and Choice Privileges members to donate over $160,000 to help communities affected by the hurricanes in the Southeast via the American Red Cross," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands & chief sustainability officer, Choice Hotels International. "Thank you to everyone who contributed to this effort and is helping Choice build a better tomorrow, today."

To make monetary donations to the American Red Cross, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html

For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Environment, Social, and Governance Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.