Choice Hotels Launches Points Donation Campaign with Corporate Matching to Support California Wildfire Relief via the American Red Cross

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is announcing a new campaign benefitting the American Red Cross relief efforts to help people impacted by the 2025 California wildfires. Choice Privileges members' donations to the Red Cross will now be eligible for a match from Choice Hotels of up to $25,000.

"We are committed to supporting the communities affected by the wildfires in California. By matching donations, we hope to amplify the impact of our members' generosity and provide much-needed assistance to those in need," said Megan Brumagim, Vice President, Upscale Brands & Chief Sustainability Officer, Choice Hotels International.

Additional donations may come from Choice Hotels associates and matching through Choice Gives, the company's corporate charity donation matching program.

In November 2024, Choice Hotels, its associates and members of the Choice Privileges rewards program donated a total of over $160,000 toward the American Red Cross relief efforts for communities in the Southeast impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.  

To contribute to the effort by donating Choice Privileges points, please visit: https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/redeem-points/donations

To make monetary donations to the American Red Cross, please visit: redcross.org/donate 

For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Environment, Social, and Governance Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx

