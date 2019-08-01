Choice Hotels Rewards Business Travelers With New Cambria Perks

"Choice Privileges will soon offer business travelers at our upscale Cambria hotels even more rewards — and there's no better place than GBTA to make this exciting announcement," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. "We're continuously evolving our loyalty program to deliver benefits that matter to members, who will now earn even more immediate benefits, credits and points when they choose Cambria for their next business trip."

Beginning Sept. 9, Choice Privileges members who book a qualifying Cambria hotel stay may earn three new benefits on top of their regular rewards:

Cambria credit : Earn a $10 voucher with every stay to use at the Cambria marketplace or restaurant, where business travelers can enjoy menus featuring freshly prepared food, locally sourced craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites.

: Earn a voucher with every stay to use at the Cambria marketplace or restaurant, where business travelers can enjoy menus featuring freshly prepared food, locally sourced craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites. Double "Your Extras" rewards : Each stay that includes at least one weeknight — any Sunday through Thursday night — comes with double the "Your Extras" rewards. Members can choose to earn twice the credit to spend at Starbucks, Amazon or Uber or select twice the Choice Privileges points or airline miles.

: Each stay that includes at least one weeknight — any Sunday through Thursday night — comes with the "Your Extras" rewards. Members can choose to earn twice the credit to spend at Starbucks, Amazon or Uber or select twice the Choice Privileges points or airline miles. Jump start your status: Business travelers who stay at the Cambria brand just once — and who participate in other hotel loyalty programs — are eligible to have their status upgraded to Diamond Elite. In addition to coming with extra perks, including a 50% elite-point bonus, complimentary room upgrades, and an elite welcome gift or bonus points at participating U.S. hotels, Diamond Elite status is another way Choice is recognizing corporate travelers for their business.

"Cambria is among Choice's most popular brands for business travelers for good reason: we designed it specifically with them in mind," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We're thrilled to offer a loyalty program that embodies the essence of the upscale Cambria brand, which helps guests make the most of their business travel. With new loyalty benefits, Cambria guests can indulge in even more of the 'little luxuries' that time-starved business travelers seek."



Choice Privileges has more than 40 million members and is growing every day. It has been named a top hotel loyalty program in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

