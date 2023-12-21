ChoiceOne Bank Announces Kiwanis Inclusive Playground Commitment

LAPEER, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") is pleased to announce its $55,000 contribution to the Kiwanis Club of Lapeer for their fundraising campaign to build the Kiwanis Inclusive Playground which will be located at Rowden Park in Lapeer.

"As the local community bank, ChoiceOne is excited to announce our $55,000 commitment to the Kiwanis Club of Lapeer's fundraising campaign to build the Kiwanis Inclusive Playground," said ChoiceOne President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "This playground will touch so many families in our communities, young and old. The fact that it is inclusive means it will ensure that children and adults of all ages and abilities are able to play and learn together."

The playground will benefit residents in Lapeer County, as well as those in surrounding counties. ChoiceOne is specifically sponsoring the ZipKrooz which is an exhilarating double zip line made for those living with and without a disability. This is an exciting feature of the Kiwanis Inclusive Playground plan. The Kiwanis Club of Lapeer is currently in its fundraising stage for the playground and hopes to begin installation by 2025. For more information on the playground features and the overall plan see http://www.kiwanislapeer.org/playground.html.

"ChoiceOne's support of this inclusive playground is what community banking is all about," said Burke. "A project of this nature brings the people of our communities together because everyone matters, and everyone is invited. It is also extremely gratifying to have our own Kara Lambourn, Beth Henderson, and Matt Rodda taking lead roles in getting this vision to reality. Not only are they leaders within the Bank but also walk out our culture with their leadership roles on this project. As we come to the end of our 125th Anniversary this year, we are honored to close 2023 with this donation to our communities."

About Kiwanis Club of Lapeer

Kiwanis Club of Lapeer is part of a global organization, Kiwanis International, with a mission dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Today, Kiwanis stands with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance. Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 projects each year.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 37 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, and Oakland counties. Celebrating a 125th Anniversary in 2023, ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.6 billion-asset bank holding company making it the eighth largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

