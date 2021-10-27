ChoiceOne Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne",NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Significant items impacting comparable nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 results included the following:

On July 1, 2020 , ChoiceOne completed the merger of Community Shores Bank Corporation ("Community Shores"), the former parent company of Community Shores Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. Community Shores Bank was consolidated with and into ChoiceOne Bank (the "Bank") effective October 16, 2020 . The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the merger with Community Shores were approximately $244 .0 million, $173 .9 million and $227 .8 million, respectively.

Financial Highlights

Net income of $5,749,000 and $17,030,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30 , 2021 compared to $3,829 ,000 and $11,513,000 in the same periods in 2020.

.5 million during the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, $48.7 million and $164.5 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans were forgiven resulting in $1.6 million and $4.0 million of fee income, respectively. $2.4 million in PPP fee income remains deferred as of September 30, 2021 .

in the third quarter of 2021 and since the third quarter of 2020. In September 2021 , ChoiceOne completed a private placement of $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031. ChoiceOne intends to use net proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, possible redemption of senior debt, common stock repurchases, and support for bank-level capital ratios.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,749,000 for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $3,829,000 in the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.49 per share in the third quarter of the prior year. Excluding $1.4 million in tax-effected merger related expenses, net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5,252,000 and $0.67 per diluted share. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $17,030,000 or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $11,513,000 or $1.55 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2020. Net income for the first nine months of 2020, excluding $2.2 million of tax-effected merger expenses, was $13,680,000 or $1.84 per diluted share.

Total assets grew $156.0 million from June 30, 2021 to September 30 2021 due in part to $131.4 million in deposit growth during the third quarter of 2021. Total assets grew $447.9 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, while deposit growth during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was $425.8 million. Despite the large increase in deposits, ChoiceOne has been able to maintain low deposit costs; interest expense from deposits decreased $109,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and $673,000 in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020. Excluding PPP loans forgiven during the quarter, ChoiceOne grew loans organically by $32.5 million during the third quarter of 2021 due in part to new experienced lenders and an emphasis on organic loan growth during 2021. In the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, $48.7 million and $164.5 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans were forgiven resulting in $1.6 million and $4.0 million of fee income, respectively. $2.4 million in PPP fee income remains deferred as of September 30, 2021. During the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, ChoiceOne recorded accretion income related to paydowns of acquired loans in the amount of $253,000 and $924,000, respectively. The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the recent mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores totaled $7.1 million as of September 30, 2021. ChoiceOne had no provision expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as management has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to deploy deposit growth, ChoiceOne grew its securities portfolio $172.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $641.8 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, ChoiceOne agreed to become a limited partner in Banktech Ventures LP, a venture capital fund that specializes in connecting and accelerating bank technology-focused startups. Management believes its investments are sufficiently short-term to allow loans to grow organically as good credits become available. In September 2021, ChoiceOne completed a private placement of $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031. ChoiceOne intends to use net proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, possible redemption of senior debt, common stock repurchases, and support for bank-level capital ratios.

Total noninterest income declined $1.6 million and $2.0 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Total noninterest income in the third quarter of 2020 was bolstered by heightened levels of refinancing activity within ChoiceOne's mortgage portfolio, with gains on sales of loans $1.8 million larger than in the third quarter of 2021. Customer service charges increased $196,000 and $1.0 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year. Prior year service charges were depressed by stay at home orders during the COVID 19 pandemic. Current year service charges also included the effect of a merger with Community Shores which closed on July 1, 2020.

Total noninterest expense declined $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and increased $2.0 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same time periods in 2020. The decrease during the third quarter of 2021 was due to savings on salaries of personnel, data processing, and professional fees related to the merger with Community Shores. Much of the increase in the first nine months of 2021 was caused by the increase in scale related to the merger with Community Shores.

"We continue to see strong organic growth in our core deposit base and adding to our experienced team has paid dividends in the form of loan growth" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "I am very pleased with our results for the third quarter and year to date 2021 and look forward to continuing this momentum in the future."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the underlying financial performance of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us and our customers, counterparties, and third-party service providers. The ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)











(In thousands) 9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 59,780

$ 95,318

$ 117,883 Securities

1,044,538



871,964



402,776 Loans Held For Sale

7,505



12,884



35,826 Loans to Other Financial Institutions

38,728



-



55,064 Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses

980,603



996,637



1,072,111 Premises and Equipment

30,014



29,615



29,927 Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies

33,322



33,128



32,556 Goodwill

59,946



59,946



60,506 Core Deposit Intangible

4,264



4,610



5,664 Other Assets

18,213



16,830



16,671

















Total Assets $ 2,276,913

$ 2,120,932

$ 1,828,984

















Noninterest-bearing Deposits $ 543,165

$ 527,964

$ 447,548 Interest-bearing Deposits

1,468,985



1,352,771



1,138,822 Subordinated Debt

35,665



5,782



13,234 Other Liabilities

4,043



5,894



6,454

















Total Liabilities

2,051,858



1,892,411



1,606,058

















Shareholders' Equity

225,055



228,521



222,926

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,276,913

$ 2,120,932

$ 1,828,984

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 9/30/2021



9/30/2020

9/30/2021



9/30/2020 Interest Income

























Loans, including fees $ 12,408



$ 13,047

$ 36,655



$ 34,110 Securities and other

4,318





2,104



11,145





6,565 Total Interest Income

16,726





15,151



47,800





40,675



























Interest Expense

























Deposits

837





946



2,556





3,229 Borrowings

189





143



348





367 Total Interest Expense

1,026





1,089



2,904





3,596



























Net Interest Income

15,700





14,062



44,896





37,079 Provision for Loan Losses

-





1,225



416





3,000



























Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

15,700





12,837



44,480





34,079



























Noninterest Income

























Customer service charges

2,255





2,059



6,309





5,306 Insurance and investment commissions

153





137



624





416 Gains on sales of loans

1,798





3,617



5,715





8,356 Gains on sales of securities

-





(35)



3





1,308 Trust income

187





197



612





569 Earnings on life insurance policies

194





193



571





577 Change in market value of equity securities

(28)





(238)



461





(184) Other income

159





396



755





661 Total Noninterest Income

4,718





6,326



15,050





17,009



























Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and benefits

7,552





8,058



21,719





19,545 Occupancy and equipment

1,538





1,556



4,591





4,185 Data processing

1,471





1,585



4,573





4,637 Professional fees

754





1,221



2,426





2,897 Core deposit intangible amortization

346





395



1,005





1,102 Other expenses

1,845





1,734



4,849





4,749 Total Noninterest Expense

13,506





14,549



39,163





37,115



























Income Before Income Tax

6,912





4,614



20,367





13,973 Income Tax Expense

1,163





785



3,337





2,460



























Net Income $ 5,749



$ 3,829

$ 17,030



$ 11,513



























Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.75



$ 0.49

$ 2.20



$ 1.55 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.75



$ 0.49

$ 2.20



$ 1.55

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing ChoiceOne's results on a reported basis, management reviews ChoiceOne's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the table below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S. GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of ChoiceOne's current and ongoing operations.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 9/30/2021



9/30/2020

9/30/2021



9/30/2020 Income before income tax $ 6,912



$ 4,614

$ 20,367



$ 13,973 Adjustment for merger-related expenses

-





1,707



-





2,526 Adjusted income before income tax $ 6,912



$ 6,321

$ 20,367



$ 16,499



























Income tax expense $ 1,163



$ 785

$ 3,337



$ 2,460 Tax impact on adjustment for merger-related expenses

-





284



-





359 Adjusted income tax expense $ 1,163



$ 1,069

$ 3,337



$ 2,819



























Net income $ 5,749



$ 3,829

$ 17,030



$ 11,513 Adjusted net income $ 5,749



$ 5,252

$ 17,030



$ 13,680



























Basic earnings per share $ 0.75



$ 0.49

$ 2.20



$ 1.55 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75



$ 0.49

$ 2.20



$ 1.55 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.75



$ 0.67

$ 2.20



$ 1.84 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.75



$ 0.67

$ 2.20



$ 1.84

Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)







Quarterly

Earnings 2021 3rd Qtr.



2021 2nd Qtr.



2021 1st Qtr.



2020 4th Qtr.



2020 3rd Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





































Net interest income $ 15,700



$ 14,508



$ 14,688



$ 13,992



$ 14,062

Provision for loan losses

-





166





250





1,000





1,225

Noninterest income

4,718





4,732





5,600





5,689





6,326

Noninterest expense

13,506





13,129





12,528





13,769





14,549

Net income before federal income tax expense

6,912





5,945





7,510





4,912





4,614

Income tax expense

1,163





902





1,272





812





785

Net income

5,749





5,043





6,238





4,100





3,829

Basic earnings per share

0.75





0.65





0.80





0.53





0.49

Diluted earnings per share

0.75





0.65





0.80





0.52





0.49































End of period balances 2021 3rd Qtr.



2021 2nd Qtr.



2021 1st Qtr.



2020 4th Qtr.



2020 3rd Qtr.

(in thousands)





































Loans including PPP $ 1,034,591



$ 1,017,472



$ 1,061,131



$ 1,117,798



$ 1,169,686

PPP Loans

61,192





109,898





137,458





138,028





163,446

Securities

1,044,538





871,964





734,435





585,687





402,776

Other interest-earning assets

30,383





64,407





106,279





40,614





85,957

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,109,512





1,953,843





1,901,845





1,744,099





1,658,419

Total assets

2,276,913





2,120,931





2,070,103





1,919,342





1,828,984

Noninterest-bearing deposits

543,165





527,964





515,552





477,654





447,548

Interest-bearing deposits

1,468,985





1,352,771





1,324,412





1,196,924





1,138,822

Total deposits

2,012,150





1,880,735





1,839,964





1,674,578





1,586,370

Total subordinated debt

35,665





3,140





3,115





3,089





-

Total borrowed funds

-





2,642





3,484





9,327





13,234

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,504,650





1,358,553





1,331,011





1,209,340





1,152,056

Shareholders' equity

225,055





228,521





218,639





227,268





222,926































Average Balances 2021 3rd Qtr.



2021 2nd Qtr.



2021 1st Qtr.



2020 4th Qtr.



2020 3rd Qtr.

(in thousands)





































Loans $ 1,021,326



$ 1,041,118



$ 1,080,181



$ 1,132,711



$ 1,139,634

Securities

922,653





824,753





639,803





458,350





373,364

Other interest-earning assets

106,831





57,782





84,822





67,241





125,991

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,050,810





1,923,653





1,804,806





1,658,302





1,638,989

Total assets

2,234,228





2,091,900





1,989,760





1,870,136





1,839,051

Noninterest-bearing deposits

545,251





533,877





479,649





482,271





467,709

Interest-bearing deposits

1,441,831





1,327,836





1,266,356





1,153,337





1,128,085

Total deposits

1,987,082





1,861,713





1,746,005





1,635,608





1,595,794

Total subordinated debt

9,154





3,123





3,099





3,077





3,064

Total borrowed funds

2,667





2,758





8,462





3,484





10,176

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,453,652





1,333,717





1,277,917





1,159,898





1,141,325

Shareholders' equity

229,369





224,993





224,257





224,340





222,602































Performance Ratios 2021 3rd Qtr.



2021 2nd Qtr.



2021 1st Qtr.



2020 4th Qtr.



2020 3rd Qtr.









































Return on average assets

1.03 %



0.96 %



1.25 %



0.88 %



0.83 % Return on average equity

10.03 %



8.97 %



11.13 %



7.31 %



6.88 % Return on average tangible common equity

13.28 %



13.28 %



16.31 %



11.15 %



10.32 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.06 %



3.02 %



3.23 %



3.44 %



3.38 % Efficiency ratio

63.18 %



64.70 %



61.20 %



67.17 %



67.71 % Full-time equivalent employees

358





362





355





369





369



