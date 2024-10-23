ChoiceOne Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

Oct 23, 2024, 16:01 ET

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,348,000 and $19,568,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5,122,000 and $15,968,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 43.5% and 22.6%, respectively. Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,981,000 and $20,201,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

  • ChoiceOne entered into a definitive merger agreement with Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura") on July 25, 2024. Fentura is the parent company of The State Bank, with $1.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024 and has 20 branches and a loan production office in the following counties of Michigan: Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee.

  • On July 26, 2024, ChoiceOne completed an underwritten public offering of 1,380,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $34.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses (the "Capital Raise").

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.85 and $2.46 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.68 and $2.12 per share in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share was negatively impacted by the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock in the Capital Raise. Diluted earnings per share adjusted for merger expenses was $0.93 and $2.54 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

  • GAAP Net interest margin in the third quarter of 2024 increased to 3.17%, compared to 2.95% in the second quarter of 2024, and 2.64% in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024.

  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $64.5 million or 18.4% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2024 and $179.4 million or 14.0% since September 30, 2023. Loan interest income increased $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $102.1 million or an annualized 19.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and $117.6 million or 5.7% during the twelve months since September 30, 2023. The increase in deposits in the third quarter was driven by public funds including schools and townships which historically increase in the third quarter of each year due to the timing of tax collection. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.

  • Asset quality remains strong with only 0.19% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of September 30, 2024.

"I am very pleased with the results of the third quarter of 2024, which highlight the growth in core loans and deposits driven by the success of our experienced team.  The proactive management of our balance sheet has also resulted in improvements in our net interest margin in the third quarter and positions us to manage changing market conditions. We remain committed to our communities, customers, and stakeholders, and sincerely appreciate the trust they place in us as their local financial partner," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. 

ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,348,000 and $19,568,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5,122,000 and $15,968,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 43.5% and 22.6%, respectively.  Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,981,000 and $20,201,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.85 and $2.46 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.68 and $2.12 per share in the same periods in the prior year. 

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $151.8 million compared to September 30, 2023.  The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $179.4 million and loans to other financial institutions of $14.7 million.  This growth was offset by a $16.0 million reduction in securities during the same time period.  ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $102.1 million or an annualized 19.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and $117.6 million or 5.7% during the twelve months since September 30, 2023.  The increase in deposits in the third quarter was driven by public funds including schools and townships which historically increase in the third quarter of each year due to the timing of tax collection.  The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity.  At September 30, 2024, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $780.6 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets.  Uninsured deposits totaled $863.3 million or 39.1% of deposits at September 30, 2024.

ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has declined since peaking in the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, decreasing deposit expenses. In addition, the Federal Reserve decreased the federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September 2024 and signaled potential further rate drops in the future.  These factors led to a slight decline in the cost of deposits to average total deposits to an annualized 1.53% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.56% in the second quarter of 2024 and an annualized 1.65% in the first quarter of 2024.  Due to hedge instruments we have in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. If rates decline, we expect to see slight declines in deposit costs; however these declines will be muted by the decrease in cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps collected. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $239,000 and $3.4 million compared to the same period in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates.  Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $40 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025.  Total cost of funds decreased to an annualized 1.87% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024, and increased compared to an annualized 1.70% in the third quarter of 2023. 

The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $425,000 in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.10% on September 30, 2024 compared to 1.14% on September 30, 2023.  Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.02% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.19% as of September 30, 2024.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities.  On September 30, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $4.4 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years.  These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.  Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities.  These forward starting swaps pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR.  Settlements from these swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the increase in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2024.  Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 39 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the third quarter of 2024.  In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on a commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

Shareholders' equity totaled $247.7 million as of September 30, 2024, up from $181.2 million as of September 30, 2023, due in large part to the $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses) received in the Capital Raise.  The additional increase is due to retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $17.0 million compared to September 30, 2023.  The improvement in AOCI, is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, offset by the change in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives.  ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.1% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 12.7% on September 30, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $1.2 million and $2.1 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year.  The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $391,000 and $920,000 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 and changes in the market value of equity securities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year.  Equity securities include community bank stocks and CRA focused bond mutual funds.  In addition, ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $196,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million or 12.3% and $2.1 million or 5.0% in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due in part to merger related expenses of $645,000 during the quarter compared to $0 in the prior year.  Additionally, there was an increase to employee health insurance and other benefit costs, and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to the inflationary environment.  The year to date increase in costs were offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

"I am very pleased with the results of the third quarter of 2024, showing core loan growth, an improving net interest margin and excellent credit metrics. In addition, we announced completion of the Capital Raise to supplement regulatory capital ratios, and the pending merger with Fentura and the State Bank, a highly respected community bank in Michigan. We are excited to welcome their customers, communities, and employees to the ChoiceOne team," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.  

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements.  Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne or Fentura with respect to the planned merger, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction.  These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

  • the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in a materially burdensome regulatory condition (as defined in the merger agreement));
  • the failure of Fentura to obtain shareholder approval, for ChoiceOne to obtain the shareholder approval, or for either party to satisfy any of the other closing conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all;
  • the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;
  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where ChoiceOne and Fentura do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
  • the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;
  • diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;
  • potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; or
  • the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ChoiceOne or Fentura.

Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger between ChoiceOne and Fentura. This material is not a solicitation of any vote or approval of the ChoiceOne or Fentura shareholders and is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents that ChoiceOne and Fentura may send to their respective shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

In connection with the proposed Merger, ChoiceOne has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Proxy Statement and Prospectus of ChoiceOne and Fentura, as well as other relevant documents regarding the proposed Merger. A definitive Proxy Statement and Prospectus will be sent to ChoiceOne and Fentura shareholders when available. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

A free copy of the Proxy Statement and Prospectus, once available, as well as other filings containing information about ChoiceOne, Fentura, and the proposed transaction may be obtained at the SEC's Internet site http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from ChoiceOne under the "Investor Relations" section of its website, www.choiceone.bank (which website is not incorporated herein by reference). In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents ChoiceOne has filed with the SEC by directing a request to ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., Attn: Adom Greenland, 109 E. Division Street, Sparta, Michigan 49345 or by phone at (616) 887-2334.

Participants in Solicitation

ChoiceOne, Fentura, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management or employees may, under the SEC's rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from ChoiceOne and Fentura shareholders in respect of the proposed merger, which will be described in the Proxy Statement and Prospectus. Information about ChoiceOne's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 11, 2024, and other documents filed by ChoiceOne with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Fentura and their ownership of Fentura common stock and those participants and other persons who may, under the SEC's rules, be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the Proxy Statement and Prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,
2024

June 30,2024

September 30,
2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$

145,938

$

101,002

$

144,673

Equity securities, at fair value

7,816


7,502


7,262

Securities Held to Maturity

391,954


392,699


414,743

Securities Available for Sale

497,552


491,670


490,804

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

4,449


4,449


4,449

Federal Reserve Bank stock

5,307


5,066


5,065

Loans held for sale

5,994


5,946


5,222

Loans to other financial institutions

38,492


36,569


23,763

Core loans

1,465,458


1,400,958


1,286,037

  Total loans held for investment

1,503,950


1,437,527


1,309,800

Allowance for credit losses

(16,490)


(16,152)


(14,872)

 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,487,460


1,421,375


1,294,928

Premises and equipment

27,135


27,370


29,628

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

45,699


45,384


44,788

Goodwill

59,946


59,946


59,946

Core deposit intangible

1,250


1,448


2,057

Other assets

45,503


59,210


70,631










Total Assets

$

2,726,003

$

2,623,067

$

2,574,196










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

521,055

$

517,137

$

531,962

Interest-bearing deposits

1,680,546


1,582,365


1,551,995

Brokered deposits

6,627


27,177


49,238

Borrowings

210,000


210,000


180,000

Subordinated debentures

35,691


35,630


35,446

Other liabilities

24,338


36,239


44,394










Total Liabilities

2,478,257


2,408,548


2,393,035










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 15,000,000; shares outstanding: 8,959,664 at September 30, 2024, 7,573,618 at June 30, 2024, and 7,541,187 at September 30, 2023

206,427


173,984


173,187

Retained earnings

86,765


81,836


70,444

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(45,446)


(41,301)


(62,470)

Shareholders' Equity

247,746


214,519


181,161










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,726,003

$

2,623,067

$

2,574,196

Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income











Loans, including fees

$

23,252

$

17,774

$

66,009

$

48,625

Securities:











Taxable

5,563


5,346


16,382


15,637

Tax exempt

1,402


1,420


4,224


4,244

Other

1,473


1,764


3,451


2,512

Total interest income

31,690


26,304


90,066


71,018













Interest expense











Deposits

8,362


7,237


25,464


15,569

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

468


272


1,372


1,498

Other

2,612


2,569


8,137


4,622

Total interest expense

11,442


10,078


34,973


21,689













Net interest income

20,248


16,226


55,093


49,329

Provision for credit losses on loans

425


438


1,100


332

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-


(438)


(675)


(557)

Net Provision for credit losses expense

425


-


425


(225)

Net interest income after provision

19,823


16,226


54,668


49,554













Noninterest income











Customer service charges

2,773


2,382


7,840


6,920

Insurance and investment commissions

184


173


572


541

Gains on sales of loans

631


536


1,610


1,479

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities

-


(71)


-


(71)

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets

191


13


203


149

Earnings on life insurance policies

315


278


1,115


810

Trust income

232


197


665


577

Change in market value of equity securities

277


(134)


241


(456)

Other

264


330


755


911

Total noninterest income

4,867


3,704


13,001


10,860













Noninterest expense











Salaries and benefits

8,372


8,038


24,467


23,958

Occupancy and equipment

1,475


1,427


4,414


4,577

Data processing

1,932


1,724


5,382


5,087

Professional fees

610


435


1,818


1,675

Supplies and postage

174


192


520


580

Advertising and promotional

168


269


517


573

Intangible amortization

198


247


604


752

FDIC insurance

390


270


1,155


790

Merger related expenses

645


-


645


-

Other

1,453


1,126


3,857


3,304

Total noninterest expense

15,417


13,728


43,379


41,296













Income before income tax

9,273


6,202


24,290


19,118

Income tax expense

1,925


1,080


4,722


3,150













Net income

$

7,348

$

5,122

$

19,568

$

15,968













Basic earnings per share

$

0.86

$

0.68

$

2.48

$

2.12

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.85

$

0.68

$

2.46

$

2.12

Dividends declared per share

$

0.27

$

0.26

$

0.81

$

0.78

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)











Net income

$

7,348

$

5,122

$

19,568

$

15,968













Merger related expenses net of tax

633


-


633


-

Adjusted net income

$

7,981

$

5,122

$

20,201

$

15,968













Weighted average number of shares

8,567,548


7,537,996


7,898,938


7,528,887

Diluted average shares outstanding

8,615,500


7,568,034


7,944,143


7,562,160

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.94

$

0.68

$

2.56

$

2.12

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.93

$

0.68

$

2.54

$

2.12

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)


Quarterly

Earnings

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)














Net interest income

$

20,248

$

18,371

$

16,474

$

16,555

$

16,226

Net provision expense

425


-


-


375


-

Noninterest income

4,867


4,083


4,051


4,046


3,704

Noninterest expense

15,417


14,278


13,684


13,778


13,728

Net income before federal income tax expense

9,273


8,176


6,841


6,449


6,202

Income tax expense

1,925


1,590


1,207


1,156


1,080

Net income

7,348


6,586


5,634


5,293


5,122

Basic earnings per share

0.86


0.87


0.75


0.70


0.68

Diluted earnings per share

0.85


0.87


0.74


0.70


0.68

Adjusted basic earnings per share

0.94


0.87


0.75


0.70


0.68

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.93


0.87


0.74


0.70


0.68





















End of period balances

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Gross loans

$

1,509,944

$

1,443,473

$

1,424,625

$

1,415,363

$

1,315,022

Loans held for sale (1)

5,994


5,946


6,035


4,710


5,222

Loans to other financial institutions (2)

38,492


36,569


30,032


19,400


23,763

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)

1,465,458


1,400,958


1,388,558


1,391,253


1,286,037

Allowance for credit losses

16,490


16,152


16,037


15,685


14,872

Securities available for sale

497,552


491,670


504,636


514,598


490,804

Securities held to maturity

391,954


392,699


397,981


407,959


414,743

Other interest-earning assets

116,643


84,484


100,175


39,411


130,178

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,516,093


2,412,326


2,427,417


2,377,331


2,350,747

Total assets

2,726,003


2,623,067


2,670,699


2,576,706


2,574,196

Noninterest-bearing deposits

521,055


517,137


502,685


547,625


531,962

Interest-bearing deposits

1,680,546


1,582,365


1,641,193


1,550,985


1,551,995

Brokered deposits

6,627


27,177


41,970


23,445


49,238

Total deposits

2,208,228


2,126,679


2,185,848


2,122,055


2,133,195

Deposits excluding brokered

2,201,601


2,099,502


2,143,878


2,098,610


2,083,957

Total subordinated debt

35,691


35,630


35,568


35,507


35,446

Total borrowed funds

210,000


210,000


210,000


200,000


180,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities

4,956


22,378


21,512


8,060


32,204

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,937,820


1,877,550


1,950,243


1,817,997


1,848,883

Shareholders' equity

247,746


214,519


206,756


195,634


181,161





















Average Balances

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Loans

$

1,460,033

$

1,435,966

$

1,412,569

$

1,359,643

$

1,278,421

Securities

970,913


986,281


1,002,140


1,019,218


1,035,785

Other interest-earning assets

108,019


80,280


64,064


92,635


128,704

Total earning assets (before allowance)

2,538,965


2,502,527


2,478,773


2,471,496


2,442,910

Total assets

2,685,190


2,647,716


2,621,009


2,589,541


2,568,240

Noninterest-bearing deposits

519,511


516,308


506,175


546,778


540,497

Interest-bearing deposits

1,634,255


1,601,020


1,599,509


1,565,493


1,550,591

Brokered deposits

17,227


34,218


34,708


32,541


44,868

Total deposits

2,170,993


2,151,546


2,140,392


2,144,812


2,135,956

Total subordinated debt

35,658


35,596


35,535


35,474


35,413

Total borrowed funds

210,000


210,000


214,835


185,707


181,739

Other interest-bearing liabilities

11,756


26,426


18,399


25,729


20,480

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,908,896


1,907,260


1,902,986


1,844,944


1,833,091

Shareholders' equity

237,875


210,742


200,177


187,099


181,219





















Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

Agricultural

$

49,147

$

45,274

$

41,950

$

49,210

$

43,290

Commercial and Industrial

229,232


224,031


231,222


229,915


222,357

Commercial Real Estate

862,773


804,213


794,705


786,921


709,960

Consumer

30,693


32,811


34,268


36,541


37,605

Construction Real Estate

14,555


18,751


17,890


20,936


16,477

Residential Real Estate

279,058


275,878


268,523


267,730


256,348

Loans to Other Financial Institutions

38,492


36,569


30,032


19,400


23,763

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$

1,503,950

$

1,437,527

$

1,418,590

$

1,410,653

$

1,309,800
















Allowance for credit losses

16,490


16,152


16,037


15,685


14,872
















Net loans

$

1,487,460

$

1,421,375

$

1,402,553

$

1,394,968

$

1,294,928
















Performance Ratios

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.
















Annualized return on average assets

1.09

%

0.99

%

0.86

%

0.82

%

0.80

%

Annualized return on average equity

12.36

%

12.50

%

11.26

%

11.32

%

11.31

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity

16.29

%

17.22

%

15.81

%

16.40

%

16.55

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.17

%

2.95

%

2.67

%

2.66

%

2.64

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.23

%

3.01

%

2.74

%

2.72

%

2.70

%

Efficiency ratio

60.80

%

61.47

%

64.55

%

65.31

%

65.74

%

Annualized cost of funds

1.87

%

1.92

%

2.00

%

1.91

%

1.70

%

Annualized cost of deposits

1.53

%

1.56

%

1.65

%

1.57

%

1.36

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.38

%

2.44

%

2.53

%

2.45

%

2.18

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

9.09

%

8.18

%

7.74

%

7.59

%

7.04

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.00

%

5.98

%

5.56

%

5.32

%

4.74

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.30

%

2.16

%

2.09

%

2.13

%

2.14

%

Loan to deposit

68.38

%

67.87

%

65.17

%

66.70

%

61.65

%

Full-time equivalent employees

371


368


367


369


376





















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

15.0

%

13.5

%

13.3

%

13.0

%

13.2

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.3

%

10.7

%

10.5

%

10.3

%

10.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.5

%

10.9

%

10.7

%

10.5

%

10.7

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.0

%

7.7

%

7.6

%

7.5

%

7.4

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital

193.3

%

205.1

%

206.8

%

213.6

%

186.3

%





















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.1

%

13.2

%

12.6

%

12.4

%

12.7

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.3

%

12.5

%

11.8

%

11.8

%

12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.3

%

12.5

%

11.8

%

11.8

%

12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.9

%

8.8

%

8.3

%

8.4

%

8.3

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital

221.8

%

208.9

%

218.2

%

222.9

%

194.4

%





















Asset Quality

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

87

$

157

$

51

$

120

$

148

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.05

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

16,490

$

16,152

$

16,037

$

15,685

$

14,872

Unfunded commitment liability

$

1,485

$

1,485

$

1,757

$

2,160

$

2,718

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.13

%

1.11

%

1.14

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for

unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)

1.20

%

1.23

%

1.25

%

1.27

%

1.34

%

Non-Accruing loans

$

2,355

$

2,086

$

1,715

$

1,723

$

1,670

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$

2,884

$

2,358

$

1,837

$

1,845

$

1,792

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

0.19

%

0.16

%

0.13

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11

%

0.09

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.07

%





















NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2024  3rd
Qtr.

2024  2nd
Qtr.

2024 1st
Qtr.

2023 4th
Qtr.

2023 3rd
Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

20,631

$

18,756

$

16,871

$

16,945

$

16,609

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.23

%

3.01

%

2.74

%

2.72

%

2.70

%
















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income






























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

20,631

$

18,756

$

16,871

$

16,945

$

16,609
















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest

(383)


(385)


(397)


(390)


(383)
















Net interest income  (GAAP)

$

20,248

$

18,371

$

16,474

$

16,555

$

16,226

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.17

%

2.95

%

2.67

%

2.66

%

2.64

%

     

Three Months Ended September 30,


2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average







Average








Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:

















Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

1,460,033

$

23,262


6.34

%

$

1,278,421

$

17,779


5.52

%

Taxable securities (2)

681,578


5,563


3.25


741,287


5,345


2.86

Nontaxable securities (1)

289,335


1,775


2.44


294,498


1,797


2.42

Other

108,019


1,473


5.43


128,704


1,766


5.44

Interest-earning assets

2,538,965


32,073


5.03


2,442,910


26,687


4.33

Noninterest-earning assets

146,225








125,330







Total assets

$

2,685,190







$

2,568,240


























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

916,459

$

3,111


1.35

%

$

856,485

$

2,885


1.34

%

Savings deposits

329,613


728


0.88


357,687


462


0.51

Certificates of deposit

388,183


4,296


4.40


336,419


3,308


3.90

Brokered deposit

17,227


227


5.25


44,868


582


5.15

Borrowings

210,000


2,508


4.75


181,739


2,171


4.74

Subordinated debentures

35,658


413


4.61


35,413


413


4.62

Other

11,756


159


5.37


20,480


257


4.97

Interest-bearing liabilities

1,908,896


11,442


2.38


1,833,091


10,078


2.18

Demand deposits

519,511








540,497







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

18,908








13,433







Total liabilities

2,447,315








2,387,021







Shareholders' equity

237,875








181,219







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,685,190







$

2,568,240


























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)


$

20,631







$

16,609























Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)






3.23

%






2.70

%



















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income

















Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)


$

20,631







$

16,609




Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(383)








(383)




Net interest income  (GAAP)


$

20,248







$

16,226




Net interest margin (GAAP)






3.17

%






2.64

%


(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%.  The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry.  These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans.  Non-accruing loan average balances were $2.2 million and $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. 

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income.  Accretion income was $275,000 and $362,000 in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

