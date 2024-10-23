ChoiceOne Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,348,000 and $19,568,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 , compared to $5,122,000 and $15,968,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 43.5% and 22.6%, respectively. Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,981,000 and $20,201,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 .





"I am very pleased with the results of the third quarter of 2024, which highlight the growth in core loans and deposits driven by the success of our experienced team. The proactive management of our balance sheet has also resulted in improvements in our net interest margin in the third quarter and positions us to manage changing market conditions. We remain committed to our communities, customers, and stakeholders, and sincerely appreciate the trust they place in us as their local financial partner," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $151.8 million compared to September 30, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $179.4 million and loans to other financial institutions of $14.7 million. This growth was offset by a $16.0 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $102.1 million or an annualized 19.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and $117.6 million or 5.7% during the twelve months since September 30, 2023. The increase in deposits in the third quarter was driven by public funds including schools and townships which historically increase in the third quarter of each year due to the timing of tax collection. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At September 30, 2024, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $780.6 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $863.3 million or 39.1% of deposits at September 30, 2024.

ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has declined since peaking in the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, decreasing deposit expenses. In addition, the Federal Reserve decreased the federal funds rate by 50 basis points in September 2024 and signaled potential further rate drops in the future. These factors led to a slight decline in the cost of deposits to average total deposits to an annualized 1.53% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.56% in the second quarter of 2024 and an annualized 1.65% in the first quarter of 2024. Due to hedge instruments we have in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. If rates decline, we expect to see slight declines in deposit costs; however these declines will be muted by the decrease in cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps collected. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $239,000 and $3.4 million compared to the same period in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates. Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $40 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds decreased to an annualized 1.87% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024, and increased compared to an annualized 1.70% in the third quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $425,000 in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.10% on September 30, 2024 compared to 1.14% on September 30, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.02% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.19% as of September 30, 2024.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On September 30, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $4.4 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities. These forward starting swaps pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR. Settlements from these swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the increase in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 39 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the third quarter of 2024. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on a commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

Shareholders' equity totaled $247.7 million as of September 30, 2024, up from $181.2 million as of September 30, 2023, due in large part to the $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses) received in the Capital Raise. The additional increase is due to retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $17.0 million compared to September 30, 2023. The improvement in AOCI, is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, offset by the change in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.1% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 12.7% on September 30, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $1.2 million and $2.1 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $391,000 and $920,000 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 and changes in the market value of equity securities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. Equity securities include community bank stocks and CRA focused bond mutual funds. In addition, ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $196,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million or 12.3% and $2.1 million or 5.0% in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due in part to merger related expenses of $645,000 during the quarter compared to $0 in the prior year. Additionally, there was an increase to employee health insurance and other benefit costs, and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to the inflationary environment. The year to date increase in costs were offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

"I am very pleased with the results of the third quarter of 2024, showing core loan growth, an improving net interest margin and excellent credit metrics. In addition, we announced completion of the Capital Raise to supplement regulatory capital ratios, and the pending merger with Fentura and the State Bank, a highly respected community bank in Michigan. We are excited to welcome their customers, communities, and employees to the ChoiceOne team," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne or Fentura with respect to the planned merger, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in a materially burdensome regulatory condition (as defined in the merger agreement));

the failure of Fentura to obtain shareholder approval, for ChoiceOne to obtain the shareholder approval, or for either party to satisfy any of the other closing conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where ChoiceOne and Fentura do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; or

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ChoiceOne or Fentura.

Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger between ChoiceOne and Fentura. This material is not a solicitation of any vote or approval of the ChoiceOne or Fentura shareholders and is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents that ChoiceOne and Fentura may send to their respective shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

In connection with the proposed Merger, ChoiceOne has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Proxy Statement and Prospectus of ChoiceOne and Fentura, as well as other relevant documents regarding the proposed Merger. A definitive Proxy Statement and Prospectus will be sent to ChoiceOne and Fentura shareholders when available. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

A free copy of the Proxy Statement and Prospectus, once available, as well as other filings containing information about ChoiceOne, Fentura, and the proposed transaction may be obtained at the SEC's Internet site http://www.sec.gov . You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from ChoiceOne under the "Investor Relations" section of its website, www.choiceone.bank (which website is not incorporated herein by reference). In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents ChoiceOne has filed with the SEC by directing a request to ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., Attn: Adom Greenland, 109 E. Division Street, Sparta, Michigan 49345 or by phone at (616) 887-2334.

Participants in Solicitation

ChoiceOne, Fentura, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management or employees may, under the SEC's rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from ChoiceOne and Fentura shareholders in respect of the proposed merger, which will be described in the Proxy Statement and Prospectus. Information about ChoiceOne's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 11, 2024, and other documents filed by ChoiceOne with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Fentura and their ownership of Fentura common stock and those participants and other persons who may, under the SEC's rules, be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the Proxy Statement and Prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

September 30,

2024



June 30,2024



September 30,

2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 145,938



$ 101,002



$ 144,673

Equity securities, at fair value



7,816





7,502





7,262

Securities Held to Maturity



391,954





392,699





414,743

Securities Available for Sale



497,552





491,670





490,804

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



4,449





4,449





4,449

Federal Reserve Bank stock



5,307





5,066





5,065

Loans held for sale



5,994





5,946





5,222

Loans to other financial institutions



38,492





36,569





23,763

Core loans



1,465,458





1,400,958





1,286,037

Total loans held for investment



1,503,950





1,437,527





1,309,800

Allowance for credit losses



(16,490)





(16,152)





(14,872)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



1,487,460





1,421,375





1,294,928

Premises and equipment



27,135





27,370





29,628

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



45,699





45,384





44,788

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



1,250





1,448





2,057

Other assets



45,503





59,210





70,631





















Total Assets

$ 2,726,003



$ 2,623,067



$ 2,574,196





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 521,055



$ 517,137



$ 531,962

Interest-bearing deposits



1,680,546





1,582,365





1,551,995

Brokered deposits



6,627





27,177





49,238

Borrowings



210,000





210,000





180,000

Subordinated debentures



35,691





35,630





35,446

Other liabilities



24,338





36,239





44,394





















Total Liabilities



2,478,257





2,408,548





2,393,035





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 15,000,000; shares outstanding: 8,959,664 at September 30, 2024, 7,573,618 at June 30, 2024, and 7,541,187 at September 30, 2023



206,427





173,984





173,187

Retained earnings



86,765





81,836





70,444

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(45,446)





(41,301)





(62,470)

Shareholders' Equity



247,746





214,519





181,161





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,726,003



$ 2,623,067



$ 2,574,196



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest income























Loans, including fees

$ 23,252



$ 17,774



$ 66,009



$ 48,625

Securities:























Taxable



5,563





5,346





16,382





15,637

Tax exempt



1,402





1,420





4,224





4,244

Other



1,473





1,764





3,451





2,512

Total interest income



31,690





26,304





90,066





71,018



























Interest expense























Deposits



8,362





7,237





25,464





15,569

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



468





272





1,372





1,498

Other



2,612





2,569





8,137





4,622

Total interest expense



11,442





10,078





34,973





21,689



























Net interest income



20,248





16,226





55,093





49,329

Provision for credit losses on loans



425





438





1,100





332

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



-





(438)





(675)





(557)

Net Provision for credit losses expense



425





-





425





(225)

Net interest income after provision



19,823





16,226





54,668





49,554



























Noninterest income























Customer service charges



2,773





2,382





7,840





6,920

Insurance and investment commissions



184





173





572





541

Gains on sales of loans



631





536





1,610





1,479

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





(71)





-





(71)

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



191





13





203





149

Earnings on life insurance policies



315





278





1,115





810

Trust income



232





197





665





577

Change in market value of equity securities



277





(134)





241





(456)

Other



264





330





755





911

Total noninterest income



4,867





3,704





13,001





10,860



























Noninterest expense























Salaries and benefits



8,372





8,038





24,467





23,958

Occupancy and equipment



1,475





1,427





4,414





4,577

Data processing



1,932





1,724





5,382





5,087

Professional fees



610





435





1,818





1,675

Supplies and postage



174





192





520





580

Advertising and promotional



168





269





517





573

Intangible amortization



198





247





604





752

FDIC insurance



390





270





1,155





790

Merger related expenses



645





-





645





-

Other



1,453





1,126





3,857





3,304

Total noninterest expense



15,417





13,728





43,379





41,296



























Income before income tax



9,273





6,202





24,290





19,118

Income tax expense



1,925





1,080





4,722





3,150



























Net income

$ 7,348



$ 5,122



$ 19,568



$ 15,968



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.86



$ 0.68



$ 2.48



$ 2.12

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.68



$ 2.46



$ 2.12

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.27



$ 0.26



$ 0.81



$ 0.78



Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)























Net income

$ 7,348



$ 5,122



$ 19,568



$ 15,968



























Merger related expenses net of tax



633





-





633





-

Adjusted net income

$ 7,981



$ 5,122



$ 20,201



$ 15,968



























Weighted average number of shares



8,567,548





7,537,996





7,898,938





7,528,887

Diluted average shares outstanding



8,615,500





7,568,034





7,944,143





7,562,160

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.94



$ 0.68



$ 2.56



$ 2.12

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93



$ 0.68



$ 2.54



$ 2.12



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarterly

Earnings

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 20,248



$ 18,371



$ 16,474



$ 16,555



$ 16,226

Net provision expense



425





-





-





375





-

Noninterest income



4,867





4,083





4,051





4,046





3,704

Noninterest expense



15,417





14,278





13,684





13,778





13,728

Net income before federal income tax expense



9,273





8,176





6,841





6,449





6,202

Income tax expense



1,925





1,590





1,207





1,156





1,080

Net income



7,348





6,586





5,634





5,293





5,122

Basic earnings per share



0.86





0.87





0.75





0.70





0.68

Diluted earnings per share



0.85





0.87





0.74





0.70





0.68

Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.94





0.87





0.75





0.70





0.68

Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.93





0.87





0.74





0.70





0.68











































End of period balances

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 1,509,944



$ 1,443,473



$ 1,424,625



$ 1,415,363



$ 1,315,022

Loans held for sale (1)



5,994





5,946





6,035





4,710





5,222

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



38,492





36,569





30,032





19,400





23,763

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



1,465,458





1,400,958





1,388,558





1,391,253





1,286,037

Allowance for credit losses



16,490





16,152





16,037





15,685





14,872

Securities available for sale



497,552





491,670





504,636





514,598





490,804

Securities held to maturity



391,954





392,699





397,981





407,959





414,743

Other interest-earning assets



116,643





84,484





100,175





39,411





130,178

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,516,093





2,412,326





2,427,417





2,377,331





2,350,747

Total assets



2,726,003





2,623,067





2,670,699





2,576,706





2,574,196

Noninterest-bearing deposits



521,055





517,137





502,685





547,625





531,962

Interest-bearing deposits



1,680,546





1,582,365





1,641,193





1,550,985





1,551,995

Brokered deposits



6,627





27,177





41,970





23,445





49,238

Total deposits



2,208,228





2,126,679





2,185,848





2,122,055





2,133,195

Deposits excluding brokered



2,201,601





2,099,502





2,143,878





2,098,610





2,083,957

Total subordinated debt



35,691





35,630





35,568





35,507





35,446

Total borrowed funds



210,000





210,000





210,000





200,000





180,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



4,956





22,378





21,512





8,060





32,204

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,937,820





1,877,550





1,950,243





1,817,997





1,848,883

Shareholders' equity



247,746





214,519





206,756





195,634





181,161











































Average Balances

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 1,460,033



$ 1,435,966



$ 1,412,569



$ 1,359,643



$ 1,278,421

Securities



970,913





986,281





1,002,140





1,019,218





1,035,785

Other interest-earning assets



108,019





80,280





64,064





92,635





128,704

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,538,965





2,502,527





2,478,773





2,471,496





2,442,910

Total assets



2,685,190





2,647,716





2,621,009





2,589,541





2,568,240

Noninterest-bearing deposits



519,511





516,308





506,175





546,778





540,497

Interest-bearing deposits



1,634,255





1,601,020





1,599,509





1,565,493





1,550,591

Brokered deposits



17,227





34,218





34,708





32,541





44,868

Total deposits



2,170,993





2,151,546





2,140,392





2,144,812





2,135,956

Total subordinated debt



35,658





35,596





35,535





35,474





35,413

Total borrowed funds



210,000





210,000





214,835





185,707





181,739

Other interest-bearing liabilities



11,756





26,426





18,399





25,729





20,480

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,908,896





1,907,260





1,902,986





1,844,944





1,833,091

Shareholders' equity



237,875





210,742





200,177





187,099





181,219











































Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 49,147



$ 45,274



$ 41,950



$ 49,210



$ 43,290

Commercial and Industrial



229,232





224,031





231,222





229,915





222,357

Commercial Real Estate



862,773





804,213





794,705





786,921





709,960

Consumer



30,693





32,811





34,268





36,541





37,605

Construction Real Estate



14,555





18,751





17,890





20,936





16,477

Residential Real Estate



279,058





275,878





268,523





267,730





256,348

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



38,492





36,569





30,032





19,400





23,763

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 1,503,950



$ 1,437,527



$ 1,418,590



$ 1,410,653



$ 1,309,800

































Allowance for credit losses



16,490





16,152





16,037





15,685





14,872

































Net loans

$ 1,487,460



$ 1,421,375



$ 1,402,553



$ 1,394,968



$ 1,294,928

































Performance Ratios

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.09 %



0.99 %



0.86 %



0.82 %



0.80 % Annualized return on average equity



12.36 %



12.50 %



11.26 %



11.32 %



11.31 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



16.29 %



17.22 %



15.81 %



16.40 %



16.55 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.17 %



2.95 %



2.67 %



2.66 %



2.64 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.23 %



3.01 %



2.74 %



2.72 %



2.70 % Efficiency ratio



60.80 %



61.47 %



64.55 %



65.31 %



65.74 % Annualized cost of funds



1.87 %



1.92 %



2.00 %



1.91 %



1.70 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.53 %



1.56 %



1.65 %



1.57 %



1.36 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.38 %



2.44 %



2.53 %



2.45 %



2.18 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



9.09 %



8.18 %



7.74 %



7.59 %



7.04 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.00 %



5.98 %



5.56 %



5.32 %



4.74 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.30 %



2.16 %



2.09 %



2.13 %



2.14 % Loan to deposit



68.38 %



67.87 %



65.17 %



66.70 %



61.65 % Full-time equivalent employees



371





368





367





369





376











































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



15.0 %



13.5 %



13.3 %



13.0 %



13.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.3 %



10.7 %



10.5 %



10.3 %



10.4 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5 %



10.9 %



10.7 %



10.5 %



10.7 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.0 %



7.7 %



7.6 %



7.5 %



7.4 % Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital



193.3 %



205.1 %



206.8 %



213.6 %



186.3 %









































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.1 %



13.2 %



12.6 %



12.4 %



12.7 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.3 %



12.5 %



11.8 %



11.8 %



12.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.3 %



12.5 %



11.8 %



11.8 %



12.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.9 %



8.8 %



8.3 %



8.4 %



8.3 % Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital



221.8 %



208.9 %



218.2 %



222.9 %



194.4 %









































Asset Quality

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 87



$ 157



$ 51



$ 120



$ 148

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.02 %



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.05 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 16,490



$ 16,152



$ 16,037



$ 15,685



$ 14,872

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,485



$ 1,485



$ 1,757



$ 2,160



$ 2,718

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.13 %



1.11 %



1.14 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.20 %



1.23 %



1.25 %



1.27 %



1.34 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 2,355



$ 2,086



$ 1,715



$ 1,723



$ 1,670

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 2,884



$ 2,358



$ 1,837



$ 1,845



$ 1,792

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.19 %



0.16 %



0.13 %



0.13 %



0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.11 %



0.09 %



0.07 %



0.07 %



0.07 %









































NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.



2023 3rd

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 20,631



$ 18,756



$ 16,871



$ 16,945



$ 16,609

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.23 %



3.01 %



2.74 %



2.72 %



2.70 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 20,631



$ 18,756



$ 16,871



$ 16,945



$ 16,609

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(383)





(385)





(397)





(390)





(383)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 20,248



$ 18,371



$ 16,474



$ 16,555



$ 16,226

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.17 %



2.95 %



2.67 %



2.66 %



2.64 %



Three Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 1,460,033



$ 23,262





6.34

% $ 1,278,421



$ 17,779





5.52

% Taxable securities (2)

681,578





5,563





3.25





741,287





5,345





2.86



Nontaxable securities (1)

289,335





1,775





2.44





294,498





1,797





2.42



Other

108,019





1,473





5.43





128,704





1,766





5.44



Interest-earning assets

2,538,965





32,073





5.03





2,442,910





26,687





4.33



Noninterest-earning assets

146,225

















125,330















Total assets $ 2,685,190















$ 2,568,240





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 916,459



$ 3,111





1.35

% $ 856,485



$ 2,885





1.34

% Savings deposits

329,613





728





0.88





357,687





462





0.51



Certificates of deposit

388,183





4,296





4.40





336,419





3,308





3.90



Brokered deposit

17,227





227





5.25





44,868





582





5.15



Borrowings

210,000





2,508





4.75





181,739





2,171





4.74



Subordinated debentures

35,658





413





4.61





35,413





413





4.62



Other

11,756





159





5.37





20,480





257





4.97



Interest-bearing liabilities

1,908,896





11,442





2.38





1,833,091





10,078





2.18



Demand deposits

519,511

















540,497















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

18,908

















13,433















Total liabilities

2,447,315

















2,387,021















Shareholders' equity

237,875

















181,219















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,685,190















$ 2,568,240





















































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 20,631















$ 16,609















































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)













3.23

%













2.70

%





































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 20,631















$ 16,609









Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest







(383)

















(383)









Net interest income (GAAP)





$ 20,248















$ 16,226









Net interest margin (GAAP)













3.17

%













2.64

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $2.2 million and $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $275,000 and $362,000 in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.