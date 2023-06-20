Choose your adventure: Exceptionally beautiful ranch on famous Texas lake (with Instagram sunrises) can be a second-home community, posh resort or private retreat

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, part of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to offer another one-of-a-kind Texas property.

Possum Kingdom Ranch in Graham, Texas, is 546 idyllic acres on spectacular Lake Possum Kingdom, with a residence-like main building, seven cabins, two boat docks and more. Ready to develop as a second-home community, resort community or private ranch, it is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $10,000,000.
In the heart of Palo Pinto County and on the famously spectacular Lake Possum Kingdom — with its sheer cliffs, hundreds of miles of shoreline and clear blue water — Possum Kingdom Ranch in Graham, Texas, is a 546-acre haven with incredible views of the lake and the surrounding hills, mountains and countryside. Just 91 miles west of Fort Worth, 92 miles northeast of Abilene and 110 miles west of DFW Airport, one of the world's most vital hubs, the ranch is convenient to the major cities in North Central Texas.

Once part of the historic Willingham Ranch, the property is situated on the northwest side of Lake Possum Kingdom — one of 11 reservoirs on the Brazos River and the largest, at nearly 20,000 acres — with magnificent sunrise views and more than three miles of lake frontage in what many consider to be the northern Hill Country of Texas. Originally master-planned with high-elevation lots, restaurants, spas and a marina, the property currently features a 3,500-square-foot former sales center, seven cabins, two docks with slips and lines for utilities to a number of the planned lots. Seventeen of the ranch's acres lie just outside its gated entrance and are ideal for future commercial development. The entire property is clean, pristine and ready to develop as a second-home community, resort community or private lakefront ranch.

Possum Kingdom Ranch features about 200 feet of elevation change, from approximately 1,000 to 1,200 feet above sea level. There are open pastures and light to heavy tree cover, including a variety of oaks, mesquite, elm and hackberry. Beautiful native grasses cover most of the property. There are rough-cut roads and trails throughout the ranch, making it easy to navigate to a wide variety of recreational and hunting opportunities. Enjoy riding horses. Take off in the boat for water pursuits. (Perhaps to catch the next big fish in Lake Possum Kingdom.) Or, simply sit on a plateau, with a coffee, and watch the beautiful world come to life.

Possum Kingdom Ranch is offered at $10,000,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

