Choozle Introduces Next Phase of Amazon DSP Innovation

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle, a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the latest evolution of its Amazon DSP offering, expanding advertisers' ability to manage campaign execution, audience activation, conversion tracking, and omnichannel media workflows directly within the Choozle platform.

The release represents the next phase of Choozle's continued investment in Amazon DSP innovation and builds on the company's previous Amazon DSP launches. Designed to simplify enterprise-grade media buying, the expanded capabilities help advertisers reduce operational friction, improve speed-to-launch, and manage more of the campaign lifecycle through a unified platform experience.

"Advertisers need connected execution and less friction in fragmented media environments." -Tina Starr, Choozle CEO Post this

The enhanced Amazon DSP experience includes expanded campaign and ad group management, Amazon audience-building workflows, conversion event tracking through Amazon ad tags, creative approval integrations, and a provider-agnostic DSP infrastructure designed to support scalable omnichannel activation and future platform integrations.

"Advertisers are under increasing pressure to move faster, prove performance, and manage growing complexity across channels," said Tina Starr, CEO of Choozle. "Our continued investment in Amazon DSP capabilities reflects Choozle's commitment to building a more connected, flexible, and efficient media buying experience. By bringing more of the Amazon DSP workflow directly into Choozle, we're helping advertisers streamline execution, activate audiences more intelligently, and drive stronger business outcomes from a single platform."

The enhanced Amazon DSP capabilities provide advertisers with:

Streamlined Campaign Execution: Advertisers can launch and manage Amazon DSP campaigns directly within Choozle, centralizing workflows and simplifying day-to-day campaign management.

Advertisers can launch and manage Amazon DSP campaigns directly within Choozle, centralizing workflows and simplifying day-to-day campaign management. Expanded Audience Activation: Marketers can access Amazon's audience targeting capabilities and build more sophisticated audience strategies directly through the platform.

Marketers can access Amazon's audience targeting capabilities and build more sophisticated audience strategies directly through the platform. Improved Conversion Tracking: Amazon ad tag support enables advertisers to track key website actions and better measure campaign impact and performance.

Amazon ad tag support enables advertisers to track key website actions and better measure campaign impact and performance. Unified Omnichannel Workflow: Choozle's provider-agnostic DSP framework creates a more consistent and scalable platform experience while supporting future integrations and cross-channel activation.

Choozle's provider-agnostic DSP framework creates a more consistent and scalable platform experience while supporting future integrations and cross-channel activation. Flexible Support Options: Brands and agencies can choose between self-service execution or hands-on strategic support from Choozle's media and platform experts.

As advertisers continue seeking more agile and efficient ways to manage digital media investments, Choozle's expanded Amazon DSP capabilities help teams simplify activation while accessing Amazon's powerful audience and inventory ecosystem.

For more information or to request a demo, visit https://choozle.com/amazon-dsp/.

About Choozle

Choozle helps agencies and growth brands take control of digital advertising and turn spend into measurable growth. Built around audience-first planning, transparent measurement, and platform-agnostic execution, Choozle moves advertisers beyond buying media toward managing outcomes across the full digital advertising ecosystem. The result is greater clarity, accountability, and confidence in every growth decision. Learn more at Choozle.com.

Media Contact

Luke Peterson

Demand Generation Manager, Choozle

[email protected]

SOURCE Choozle