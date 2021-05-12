Choozle Secures $15 Million in Series C Funding from Boathouse Capital

Choozle, a self-service programmatic ad platform, secures $15 Million in Series C Funding from Boathouse Capital. Tweet this

Choozle builds and supports its self-service analytics and digital media buying platform, focusing on mid-market agency and brand clients. The self-service platform and business model empowers efficient marketing operation and performance while affording 100% transparency. Choozle's consistent financial growth and marketplace differentiation provide investors with the confidence to double down on the company's scale and success.

"It's a testament to our team and platform that we maintained consistent financial growth despite the uncertainties of the last year," said Andrew Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Choozle. "This additional investment enables us to continue to bring self-serve solutions to the mid-market while aggressively investing in our product to ensure Choozle remains the most innovative and intuitive platform on the market."

Chong Moua, Managing Partner, Boathouse Capital, commented, "Choozle has demonstrated impressive financial and operating performance and has successfully built a sizable platform. A high caliber management team leads the company, and we are excited to provide them with the capital and resources to scale the business further."

FocalPoint Partners, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Choozle.

About Choozle

Choozle – Digital Advertising Made Easy® – provides a digital advertising software platform that leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns across display, video, mobile, audio, connected tv, digital out-of-home, and other mediums – all from a single, intuitive interface. Choozle combines the sophistication of multiple digital advertising tools, a demand-side platform, data management platform, and smart tag management into a single platform. Designed for advertising agencies and marketing departments, Choozle has democratized the ad tech ecosystem with its intuitive, elegant, and affordable solution. www.choozle.com

About Boathouse Capital

Boathouse Capital is a Philadelphia-based private equity firm with $350 million of capital under management. Boathouse invests $5 million to $30 million of flexible capital in the form of debt and equity into high-growth middle-market companies. The firm's investment strategy is centered around partnering with management teams to create enduring value and positioning companies for accelerated growth. www.boathousecapital.com

