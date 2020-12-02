CHOP Appoints Dr. Karen Zur as Chief of Division of Otolaryngology

Consistently ranked as a top doctor in the region, Dr. Zur maintains a research interest in pediatric voice, laryngotracheal pathology and recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. She created and leads the nationally and internationally recognized Multidisciplinary Pediatric Voice Program, and currently has the largest pediatric recurrent laryngeal nerve reinnervation experience in the world.

She has published research papers in high-level journals, and has been invited to speak nationally and internationally on her research and expertise, particularly in the area of pediatric voice disorders.

In addition to her clinical and research roles, Dr. Zur is currently the President of the American Broncho-Esophagological Association (ABEA) and is also involved with numerous professional committees and organizations, including the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology (ASPO), and The American Laryngological, Rhinological and Otological Society (The Triological Society.)

"Dr. Zur is an accomplished and skilled surgeon and has demonstrated excellent leadership in her role as Interim Chief," said N. Scott Adzick, MD, CHOP Surgeon-in-Chief and Director of CHOP's Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment. "I have no doubt she will continue to do a superb job leading the division in all areas of CHOP's mission: exceptional patient care, outstanding research and exemplary education. In addition, it is important to recognize that Dr. Zur is the first female Surgical Division Chief at CHOP."

