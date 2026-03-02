Choreo Acquires Assets of Insight Wealth Strategies

$110 Million Irvine, Calif.-Based RIA Expands Choreo's West Coast Footprint and Adds Deep CPA Planning Experience for Business Builders

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC (Choreo) today announced it has acquired the assets of Insight Wealth Strategies (Insight), an Irvine, Calif.-based registered investment adviser with approximately $110 million in assets under management.

Insight is led by Dean McCormick, Managing Partner, who brings more than 40 years of financial and accounting experience. He is joined at the firm by Tony Luppi, Wealth Manager.

Dean McCormick began his career at Ernst & Young (now EY) and later served as CFO at two companies that merged with publicly traded firms. For the past three decades, he has served as personal CFO and CPA to entrepreneurs and their families.

"Choreo is built for business builders navigating the complexity of growing, owning and eventually transitioning a closely held business," said Jason Van de Loo, CEO of Choreo. "We equip advisors to serve founders, families and entrepreneurs shaped by concentrated business risk, liquidity constraints, advanced tax planning and generational transition needs. We are happy to expand that capability on the West Coast with Dean and Tony's planning expertise, which aligns with how builders live and make decisions."

This announcement follows Choreo's recent agreement to acquire Northeast Financial Group and Herbein Financial Group, Pennsylvania-based registered investment advisers with approximately $1.3 billion in combined client assets.

"We are excited to join Choreo and to leverage a platform purpose-built for households on a strong trajectory," Dean McCormick said. "The model combines the planning depth of CPA firms with a modern wealth platform, grounded in the reality that equity events are tax events and that cash flow and tax exposure often drive decisions more than market performance. We look forward to bringing those advantages to our clients through Choreo."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40-plus locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $27.2 billion in assets under management and advisement as of December 2024. For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skill set of the wealth manager and/or its advisors.

