Choreo Agrees to Acquire the Assets of Northeast Financial Group and Herbein Financial Group

$1.3 Billion Pennsylvania-Based RIAs Expand Choreo's East Coast Footprint and Deepen Tax Planning Alignment for Business Builders

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC (Choreo) today announced it agreed to purchase substantially all of the assets of Northeast Financial Group and Herbein Financial Group, Pennsylvania-based registered investment advisers with $1.3 billion in combined client assets, headquartered in Allentown and Reading, respectively subject to typical closing conditions.

Herbein Financial Group was created over two years ago through a joint venture between Northeast Financial Group, a wealth management firm, and Herbein LLP, an accounting firm.

"Northeast Financial Group and Herbein Financial Group are strong advisory businesses with deep roots in Pennsylvania. We're excited about our agreement and look forward to welcoming their teams to Choreo upon closing," said Jason Van de Loo, CEO of Choreo. "They share our focus on business builders and the real-world planning work that comes with running a company, building wealth and preparing for what's next. Together, we'll be able to bring clients more depth, coordination and support without losing the local relationships that matter."

Josh Laychock leads both Northeast Financial Group and Herbein Financial Group. He has over 20 years of financial services experience. Upon closing the transaction, Choreo will welcome 12 full-time employees, including six financial advisors.

Laychock said, "Business owners are navigating a more complex planning environment, with tax policy uncertainty, changing markets and higher expectations for integrated advice. Joining Choreo will give our team added scale, broader capabilities and a platform built to deliver coordinated planning without losing the client-first culture we value. We are excited to begin this next chapter after closing."

Choreo serves more than 7,000 clients with approximately $27.2 billion in assets under management and advisement as of December 2024.

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40-plus locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $27.2 billion in assets under management and advisement as of December 2024. For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and/or its advisors.

