Choreo Acquires Resource Financial Group Assets

Business Planning-Focused RIA with $700 Million in Assets Expands Firm's Chicago-Area Footprint

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo") today announced it has acquired substantially all the assets of Resource Financial Group ("RFG"), a Wilmette, Illinois-based registered investment adviser with approximately $700 million in assets under management (AUM) as of April 30, 2026.

RFG is led by wealth managers Peter M. Maris, Founding Partner, and Brian Pugal, Partner, and supported by a six-person client service team led by Alexandra Moise. RFG works primarily with closely held business owners and families, helping them plan business transitions, liquidity events, and retirement, with execution supported by CPAs, estate attorneys, and insurance professionals.

"Peter and Brian have built a terrific business and earned deep trust by helping clients connect business planning with retirement and succession to preserve wealth," said Jason Van de Loo, CEO of Choreo. "The firm's work with closely held businesses in the Chicago area and beyond strengthens our ability to support teams that do complex planning work for builders of these kinds of unique enterprises and companies around the country."

Maris began his financial services career in the personal finance department of a large Chicago bank before becoming a tax planner. Before founding RFG in 1996, he was a financial advisor with American Express Financial Advisors. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Loyola Chicago's Quinlan School of Business.

Pugal joined RFG in 2002 and also holds an MBA from Loyola Chicago's Quinlan School of Business. In addition to being a CFP®, Pugal holds a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation.

Maris added, "Our entire team is excited to join Choreo. Our clients value our relationship-based client service model backed by data and plan coordination. With Choreo, we'll have more resources and consistency behind our processes, which means a smoother experience for them."

The announcement marks the latest in a series of deals for Choreo. This year, the firm has acquired the assets of Northeast Financial Group and Herbein Financial Group, as well as Insight Wealth Strategies. Overall, Choreo has added approximately $2 billion in AUM in 2026.

Turkey Hill Management served as advisor to RFG in the transaction.

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining tax-smart wealth planning. Passionate about orchestrating at the many intersections of tax and wealth to improve the well-being of clients, their businesses, their families, and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40-plus locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design, and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000+ clients with approximately $28.6 billion in assets under management and advisement as of Dec. 31, 20251.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and or its advisors.

1All numbers are approximate. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $19.1 billion constitutes regulatory assets under management, with an additional $9.5 billion in assets under advisement related to holdings of clients for which we provide aggregated reporting, financial planning, wealth management consulting, retirement plan consulting and advisory services, and/or similar services.

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SOURCE Choreo, LLC