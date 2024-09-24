Choreo Card Champs Cash in for Charities

Team Engagement Game During Recent OneChoreo Event Benefits 11 Charities

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm"), an independent wealth management firm, today announced it has donated $12,500 to 11 community organizations identified by its advisors and team members.

The donations were made in conjunction with the successful completion of the firm's OneChoreo national conference held earlier this month in Chicago. The team engaged in a spirited networking exercise to foster competition and community. Winners directed small donations to non-profit organizations from around the country.

"Investing in our communities is a core pillar of Choreo's mission and how we continue to help our clients translate wealth into fulfillment," said Marissa Fox-Foley, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer with Choreo. "Many of our advisors and team members are incredibly dedicated volunteers and fundraisers for organizations doing incredible work in the communities, and we're thrilled to have been able to support them with these donations."

The winners and the charities were:

Kelly Feldman , JD, Deputy General Counsel, supported Ronald McDonald House Charities

, JD, Deputy General Counsel, supported Ronald McDonald House Charities Jeremy Fisher , Senior Director, Advisory Operations, supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - Charlotte St. Jude Walk

, Senior Director, Advisory Operations, supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - Mike Giudici , Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

, Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported Stead Family Children's Hospital Cindy Judas, Senior Associate, Wealth Management, supported Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Kevin Lors , Managing Director, Wealth Management, supported Valley Church

, Managing Director, Wealth Management, supported Valley Church Kitt Murphy , Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported 24 Foundation in Charlotte

, Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported 24 Foundation in Mike Nicolini , Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported St. Thomas More Academy and Cultivate Food Rescue

, Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported St. Thomas More Academy and Cultivate Food Rescue Zach Pearsall , Associate Director, Wealth Management, supported Prentatal/Adolescent HIV/AIDS Ward at the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago

, Associate Director, Wealth Management, supported Prentatal/Adolescent HIV/AIDS Ward at the Lurie Children's Hospital in Todd Rowe , Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported RoleModels University in Charlotte

, Senior Director, Wealth Management, supported RoleModels University in Carl Valerius , Director, Retirement Advisory, supported American Cancer Society

OneChoreo, the firm's annual national meeting, was held Aug. 5 to 7 at the InterContinental Hotel in Chicago. The event brought together advisors and home office team members for three days of networking, education and best practices.

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40+ locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $24.6 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of December 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

Media inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Choreo, LLC