Choreo CEO Larry Miles to Deliver Keynote at DeVoe M&A Succession Summit

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC (Choreo) announced today that CEO Larry Miles will deliver a keynote address at the prestigious DeVoe M&A Succession Summit.

The Sept. 18 to 20 event in Dallas is one of DeVoe & Co.'s signature events for RIA owners and principals who are considering a transaction or a transition.

Miles' "fireside chat" keynote will include a discussion on how a thoughtful M&A and succession strategy can help redefine the role of the RIA. Nearly 24 other presenters will share best practices for acquisition and transition.

"I am honored to speak at this year's Summit," Miles said. "In less than two years, Choreo closed on three strategic acquisitions to set the foundation of becoming the preferred wealth partner to the CPA community. In addition to discussing strategies from these acquisitions, I look forward to sharing how a digitally integrated wealth platform enables us to serve as an extension of CPA firms, augment the client experience and support our mission of translating wealth into fulfillment for our clients and their communities."

The M&A Succession Summit is one of two key industry events organized by DeVoe & Co. The DeVoe Elevate program on driving sustainable growth is held every spring.

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 39 locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 6,000 families with approximately $14.8 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of February 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

