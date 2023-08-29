Choreo CEO Larry Miles to Deliver Keynote at DeVoe M&A Succession Summit

News provided by

Choreo, LLC

29 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC (Choreo) announced today that CEO Larry Miles will deliver a keynote address at the prestigious DeVoe M&A Succession Summit.

The Sept. 18 to 20 event in Dallas is one of DeVoe & Co.'s signature events for RIA owners and principals who are considering a transaction or a transition.

Miles' "fireside chat" keynote will include a discussion on how a thoughtful M&A and succession strategy can help redefine the role of the RIA. Nearly 24 other presenters will share best practices for acquisition and transition.

"I am honored to speak at this year's Summit," Miles said. "In less than two years, Choreo closed on three strategic acquisitions to set the foundation of becoming the preferred wealth partner to the CPA community. In addition to discussing strategies from these acquisitions, I look forward to sharing how a digitally integrated wealth platform enables us to serve as an extension of CPA firms, augment the client experience and support our mission of translating wealth into fulfillment for our clients and their communities."

The M&A Succession Summit is one of two key industry events organized by DeVoe & Co. The DeVoe Elevate program on driving sustainable growth is held every spring.

About Choreo, LLC
Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 39 locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 6,000 families with approximately $14.8 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of February 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

Media Inquiries
Michael Dugan or Donald Cutler
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4852 or 424 317 4864
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Choreo, LLC

Also from this source

Choreo Launches Choreo Partner Alliance to Provide CPA Industry with Stronger Wealth Management and Client-Service Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.