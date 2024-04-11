Matthew Gotlin Named Choreo's Chief Investment Officer

Appointment Part of Investment Team Expansion Aimed at Delivering Tax Efficient and Technology-Enabled Public and Private Market Investments and Research

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm") announced today that it has named Matthew Gotlin, CFA®, its Chief Investment Officer. Gotlin will lead a team that will continue to create client-centric solutions and research various topics, including public and private markets, economic trends and other critical areas of the investment world. He will be based in Columbia, Maryland.

"As we went through the process of successfully integrating the affiliated wealth management business of BDO USA into the larger Choreo organization, it quickly became clear Matt would be the ideal person to lead our growing investment team," said Larry Miles, Choreo's CEO. "His experience as both a wealth manager and investment strategist, combined with his dedication to providing the highest level of analytical research, will prove invaluable to our advisor and client community, helping them to better understand emerging investment trends in both the public and private markets."

Gotlin joined Choreo in November 2023 after it acquired the affiliated wealth management business of BDO USA, where he served as a Managing Director and the firm's Chief Investment Officer. Previously, he was the Director of Research for Biegel & Waller, a metropolitan Washington, D.C.-based registered advisory firm. Prior to that, he co-founded March Capital, a private equity firm focused on the lower middle market.

Gotlin maintains the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He earned his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his undergraduate degree from Duke University.

"I'm thrilled to assume this role and for the opportunity to be part of such an incredible team," Gotlin said. "Together, I believe we will drive significant value for Choreo clients by delivering solutions that will help advisors navigate the public market while helping boost the firm's capabilities within the private market arena. Our investment team is exceptional, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with our extraordinary clients and advisors at Choreo."

This comes on the heels of the firm last week bolstering its leadership team, naming four professionals to new senior leadership roles: Jim Waller, Regional Vice President, Business Development; Stephen Eldridge, Regional Vice President, Business Development, Southeast; Jeff Brewer, Vice President of Advisory Services; and Browning Mank, Vice President, CPA Partnerships.

Miles concluded, "By expanding our investment research capabilities under Matt's leadership, we further solidify our position as a technology-enabled wealth management firm rooted in sound financial and tax planning principles. I'm excited Matt will continue to serve as a key member of our leadership group and cannot wait to see what he and his team can accomplish on behalf of our advisors and their clients."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 42 locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 6,000 families with approximately $24.6 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of December 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

