Choreo Launches Choreo Momentum to Advance Women Advisors and Drive Growth Opportunities

Wealth Management Firm Expands Strategic Programming Models that Leverage CPA Partnerships, Referral Training and Digital Marketing to Drive Growth

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm"), an independent wealth management firm, today announced the launch of Choreo Momentum. The initiative is designed to help accelerate growth through integrated community-building networks, practice management and sales training for the firm's women advisors. Choreo Momentum will also leverage fully integrated digital prospecting campaigns to accelerate client acquisition, focused on women investors and business owners.

Marissa Fox-Foley, the firm's Chief Marketing Officer, and Karen Lee, its Chief Growth Officer, will serve as Choreo Momentum's co-executive sponsors.

"Choreo is focused on ensuring our advisors have the knowledge, tools and support needed to reflect the markets they serve to be well-positioned for growth," Fox-Foley said. We are also deeply committed to building an engaging workplace that invests in our female advisors and helps female business owners and individuals with their wealth management needs. I look forward to Choreo Momentum elevating the significant wealth management talent and strategic acumen of our accomplished professionals."

Survey Findings

In support of the initiative, Choreo conducted an in-depth survey to discover the operational resources and networking practices that can position the firm's women financial professionals to help achieve their long-term goals. Choreo then applied the survey results to help create thoughtful and strategic programming that leverages the expertise of the firm's key industry and CPA partners.

Among the most notable findings from Choreo's survey, respondents revealed they want programming that establishes community-building forums and regular networking opportunities with women across the entire organization. Additionally, the survey found that respondents were interested in enhanced and targeted sales and marketing training, growth strategies and career development best practices that focus on women professionals and clients.

Choreo Momentum Leverages Firm's Scale and Partnerships

The firm will kick off the first phase of Choreo Momentum by focusing on a dedicated programming model that highlights best practices in growth and advisory management education. Later this year, it will roll out an expanded programming model that encompasses cross-functional career development themes and enhanced education opportunities for all women teammates at Choreo.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to attend strategic industry networking and educational events, as well as joint-CPA events with organizations in the tax professional community.

Lee concluded, "The launch of Choreo Momentum arrives at a crucial time for the industry. Wealth management continues to lag behind other sectors when it comes to recruiting and investing in women professionals, not to mention serving women clients. Making advancements in these areas has more urgency than ever, thanks in part to the Great Wealth Transfer, which studies have found will result in women inheriting trillions of dollars from their parents and grandparents."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 42 locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 8,000 families with approximately $24.6 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of December 31, 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and/or its advisors.

