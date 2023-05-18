Choreo Launches Choreo Partner Alliance to Provide CPA Industry with Stronger Wealth Management and Client-Service Solutions

Benefits to CPAs Include Access to Choreo's Comprehensive Financial, Estate and Business Exit Planning Solutions, as well as its Customized Marketing and Technology Platforms

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo") has announced the launch of the Choreo Partner Alliance1, a program designed to allow industry CPAs the opportunity to better serve their clients. This offering allows a broader group of entrepreneurs and families to access wealth management advice and services through Choreo, while providing CPAs with the resources to deepen their existing, trusted-advisor relationships.

"I'm excited to unveil the new Choreo Partner Alliance," said Larry Miles, Choreo's CEO. "Choreo is well-suited to offer this program. Having been associated with one of the nation's largest accounting firms for more than two decades, our advisors—many of whom are CPAs themselves—have a passion for delivering a comprehensive tax and financial planning experience to their clients."

The Choreo Partner Alliance creates a framework for CPAs to partner with a Choreo advisor to better serve clients who have unaddressed or complex wealth management needs. CPAs can access a broad array of tax-efficient estate planning, business exit-planning, and investment solutions, along with Choreo's marketing, thought leadership and technology platforms.

Benefits of the Choreo Partner Alliance

A partnership with Choreo, whose advisors understand the financial planning needs of CPA clients

Commitment to generating tax alpha while maintaining tax-aware beta exposure

Multigenerational estate planning and gifting strategies for families

Business exit planning that factors in valuation, tax, and succession considerations

Monitoring third-party activities for clients with multiple investment advisors

Access to custom financial planning tools and dashboards provided by Choreo to help facilitate deeper insights and a better understanding of a shared client's needs

A partner with decades of experience working in a coordinated fashion with a client's tax advisor and navigating the intricacies of a CPA firm environment

Initial participants in the program include Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Greer Walker LLP. Both firms recently entered a partnership with Choreo that included the divestiture of their existing wealth management businesses and the formation of a strategic, go-forward relationship where Choreo will provide comprehensive financial planning solutions to the firms' existing and future tax clients. Choreo plans to build on this initial success by becoming a preferred wealth partner of the nation's tax professional community.

Miles added, "Beyond playing to our historical strengths, the Choreo Partner Alliance is also consistent with our desire to team with a broader group of strategic partners to help ensure that entrepreneurial-minded investors can meet all their planning needs. At the end of the day, helping CPAs do an even better job of serving their clients is what this program is all about."

About Choreo, LLC

Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 39 locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 6,000 families with approximately $14.8 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of April 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com .

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and/or its advisors.

1 The Choreo Partner Alliance Program is offered through Choreo Partner Alliance, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Choreo Partner Alliance is an affiliate of Choreo, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training of the adviser or its representatives.

