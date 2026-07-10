Choreo Promotes Ray Morrill to Chief Wealth Officer Role

Senior Wealth Advisor Promoted to Lead Firm's Advisor Development, Client Experience and Continued Evolution of Integrated Wealth Platform

CHICAGO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm") announced today that Ray Morrill has been promoted to Chief Wealth Officer. In the role, Morrill will oversee advisor development, client and advisor experience, planning capabilities, practice management and the continued scaling of Choreo's integrated, technology-enabled wealth management model. He will remain closely connected by continuing to serve clients and support advisors every day.

"As we continue to grow, this position is about much more than managing the advisor organization. It is about helping shape the future of Choreo, strengthening the experience we deliver and building a model that can scale with consistency while preserving the judgment and personalization clients expect," said Jason Van de Loo, Choreo's CEO. "Ray is the right leader for this role because he understands Choreo, understands our advisors and the clients we support."

Morrill brings broad experience across wealth management, financial planning and advisor development, specifically in close collaboration with CPA partners. Most recently, he was Senior Director, Wealth Management at Choreo, where he focused on comprehensive financial planning and investment management strategies for clients. His expertise includes estate planning, pre-transition planning, wealth transfer strategies, investment management and executive compensation planning.

"This role is not simply about continuing what Choreo has already built," Morrill said. "It is about taking the next step in how we support advisors and clients across the firm. We have an opportunity to create a more consistent experience, strengthen our planning and practice management capabilities and use technology more effectively to create capacity without losing what makes this firm special."

Before joining Choreo, Morrill spent several years at RSM US Wealth Management, ultimately serving as a Director. Earlier in his career, Morrill served as an Investment Advisor Representative and Business Development Manager at Argosy Wealth Management and held advisory and banking roles at Edward Jones and Union Bank.

He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) and an Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®).

Van de Loo continued, "We will continue to bring in outside leaders when that is the right answer, but we also want people inside Choreo to see a real path to leadership. Ray has earned trust across the firm, and he brings the advisor perspective we need as we continue improving how we serve clients and support our teams. Ray's promotion also reflects the kind of firm we are building."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining tax-smart wealth planning. Passionate about orchestrating at the many intersections of tax and wealth to improve the well-being of clients, their businesses, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40-plus locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $28.6 billion in assets under management and advisement as of Dec. 31, 20251.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and or its advisors.

1All numbers are approximate. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $19.1 billion constitutes regulatory assets under management, with an additional $9.5 billion in assets under advisement related to holdings of clients for which we provide aggregated reporting, financial planning, wealth management consulting, retirement plan consulting and advisory services, and/or similar services.

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SOURCE Choreo, LLC