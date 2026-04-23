Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) during the period between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (888) SueWallSt.

CHOW shares collapsed 84.3%, falling from $11.70 to $1.83 per share on December 10, 2025, after NYSE American halted trading twice due to volatility linked to an alleged market manipulation scheme. The Court has set May 12, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other institutional investors that acquired CHOW ordinary shares during or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO face potential portfolio losses stemming from what the lawsuit describes as a coordinated pump-and-dump scheme. The action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, contends that CHOW's IPO prospectus and subsequent public statements omitted material information about fraudulent promotional activity and the Company's vulnerability to trading manipulation.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional fiduciaries should be aware of the following considerations:

CHOW's IPO raised approximately $11.96 million in gross proceeds from 2.99 million ordinary shares, including over-allotment, priced at $4.00 per share

The Company's limited public float of approximately 2.99 million shares created conditions where even modest coordinated buying pressure could produce outsized price distortions, as alleged in the complaint

in the complaint The sole IPO underwriter, US Tiger Securities, Inc., had been censured and fined by FINRA in April 2025 for deficiencies in its anti-money laundering systems for low-priced securities

Fiduciaries who held CHOW in managed portfolios may have independent obligations to evaluate recovery options on behalf of beneficiaries

Lead plaintiff appointment offers institutional investors direct oversight of litigation strategy and settlement negotiations

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff helps ensure vigorous prosecution of claims and meaningful accountability when alleged manipulation schemes inflict losses on public market participants." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The complaint chronicles erratic volume spikes throughout the Class Period, including a twenty-one-fold surge in daily trading volume on October 31, 2025, with no corresponding corporate news or filings. The pleading asserts that social media promoters posing as financial advisors touted CHOW with fabricated investment memoranda promising returns of 120% to 150%, while the Company's officers failed to disclose the ongoing manipulation.

Request an institutional investor loss assessment or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com