SHAK SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Shake Shack for Possible Securities Law Violations

Shake Shack slashed second quarter revenue guidance by up to $13 million and cut same-shack sales growth expectations nearly in half -- just 26 days after issuing such guidance and reaffirming key full-year metrics

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shareholders lost approximately 9-10% of their investment today after the company cut Q2 FY 2026 revenue guidance to $415—$420 million, down from $424—$428 million issued just 26 days earlier. Same-shack sales growth guidance dropped from 3—5% to 2.5—3%, and restaurant-level profit margin expectations fell from 24—24.5% to 22—23%. Shareholders who lost money on SHAK are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

On May 7, 2026, CEO Rob Lynch told investors on Shake Shack's Q1 2026 earnings call: "We are reiterating our 2026 guidance for Shake-Shack sales, restaurant-level margins and our long-term financial targets." On the same call, management broadened adjusted EBITDA guidance to $230—$245 million. Today -- less than four weeks later -- several of those targets were reduced. Restaurant-level margins were cut by up to 150 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was lowered to $225—$235 million. While full-year same-Shak sales guidance remains intact, Q2's guidance was gutted with the floor becoming the celling as projections dropped from 3—5% to only 2.5-3%.

Management attributed the cuts to "macroeconomic uncertainty, competitive landscape, and related impacts," along with rising beef costs and weather-related sales weakness.

If you purchased Shake Shack shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SHAK Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SHAK investigation? A: Investors who purchased SHAK stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase history and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Shake Shack made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue, margin, and EBITDA guidance -- particularly the May 7, 2026 reaffirmation of targets that were materially reduced 26 days later on June 2, 2026.

Q: How much did SHAK stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 9-10% on June 2, 2026, after the company disclosed material reductions across revenue, margin, and EBITDA guidance. The stock had declined approximately 39% from its early-April peak.

Q: What do SHAK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my SHAK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SHAK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com