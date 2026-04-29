CHOW Investor Alert: ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Defendants Allegedly Hid Manipulation Scheme: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 12, 2026. Investors who purchased ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) securities between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025, and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CHOW shares collapsed 84.3%, falling from $11.70 to $1.83 per share on December 10, 2025, after NYSE American halted trading twice due to volatility linked to an alleged pump-and-dump promotion scheme.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("PSLRA"), any investor who purchased CHOW securities during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class and directs litigation strategy on behalf of all class members.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in a recovery; absent class members retain all rights to share in any settlement or judgment

The Court typically appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

There is no cost or obligation to apply; lead plaintiffs are not personally responsible for legal fees

A lead plaintiff may be an individual investor, a group of investors, or an institution such as a pension fund

The deadline to file a motion is May 12, 2026; after this date, the Court will review all applications and select a lead plaintiff

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain part of the class and need take no action at this time

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the May 12, 2026, deadline passes, the Court will evaluate competing motions. The PSLRA creates a rebuttable presumption that the movant with the largest financial interest should serve as lead plaintiff, provided that person otherwise satisfies the requirements of Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff will work with counsel to pursue claims on behalf of all purchasers who acquired CHOW stock between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. Investors who suffered losses in CHOW should understand that the May 12, 2026, deadline applies only to those seeking to lead the case, not to participation in any future recovery." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky